Foster thanks 'people from all backgrounds across UK' for signing Article 16 petition as parliamentary debate secured with 100k signatures

DUP Parliament petition reached its 100,000 target in just over 24 hours

A DUP petition has secured the 100,000 signatures it needed to trigger a Parliament debate on whether to use Article 16 in an effort to ease trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster thanked on Friday all those across the UK who signed the e-petition and urged people to keep signing.

The petition was launched at 10am on Thursday and in just over 24 hours hit the threshold to require a parliamentary response.

Mrs Foster said: “As one part of our five-point plan to scrap the Protocol, I applied for and secured a Parliamentary e-petition. It is a symptom of the concern, that in just over 24hrs 100k people across every constituency in the United Kingdom have called on Parliament to trigger Article 16 and deliver unfettered GB-NI trade.

"Whilst we have reached the 100k trigger, I encourage people throughout Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom to keep signing and keep registering your support for our campaign to free us from the protocol. The campaign has not finished. We need to keep going."

The First Minister continued: "We have made the case to the Prime Minister and now the people have made a very public appeal to the Government of their country to act. This is not the time for more words and drawn-out processes. This time for affirmative action to ensure that there is an unfettered flow of goods within the United Kingdom single market.

"This e-petition is also a demonstration to those Protocol loyalists who believe it is written on tablets of stone, that they must face reality and accept the Protocol is flawed and must be replaced."

She added: "Thank you to people from all backgrounds across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who have taken time to add their weight to this campaign. In particular, I commend unionist colleagues from across the spectrum in Northern Ireland who embraced this initiative.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken has also urged everyone in Northern Ireland and beyond to sign the petition calling on the UK Government to trigger the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement clause.

Now that it has reached 100,000 signatures, the petition demanding unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, will be considered for debate in Parliament.

Article 16 allows either the EU or the UK to disregard certain measures of the Withdrawal Agreement should they feel it is causing major problems.

UUP leader Steve Aiken (Liam McBurney/PA)

The EU was heavily criticised last week after it’s swift u-turn on invoking Article 16 to block Covid-19 vaccines entering Northern Ireland.

As part of the agreement, the Northern Ireland Protocol sees checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, creating a de facto Irish Sea border - something which has angered unionists.

As part of the DUP’s five-point plan to undermine the protocol, the party launched the petition and said it will not participate in any north-south political engagements on issues relating to the protocol.

Mr Aiken said it’s clear the protocol is not working and alternatives must be found.

“This week the Ulster Unionist Party published our own proposals and I would ask everyone to read them,” he continued. “We need to find a solution.

“The message from the Irish Government’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, to Northern Ireland this week was ‘own it’, but that’s not good enough.

“That type of intemperate language and approach which seeks to punish all the people of Northern Ireland for the mistakes of others will get us nowhere.

“If that had been the approach of unionists in 1998, there never would have been a Belfast Agreement.

“It seems apparent that for Simon Coveney, the principle of consent and cross community support only applies when it suits the Irish Government’s agenda.”

Meanwhile, the County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge stated that the protocol was designed to “placate those with aspirations for an all-island republic” and will ultimately lead to a united Ireland.

“We would encourage all our unionist representatives throughout the province to form a strong united unionist coalition in this the centenary year of the formation of Northern Ireland,” the lodge said in a statement.

“It is imperative that all party differences are set aside and that all our unionist representatives unite and pledge to work together for the abolition of this iniquitous deal which, if it remains in force, will ultimately see an all-island republic which our forefathers strongly opposed.”