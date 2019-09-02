'GB' sticker needed for Northern Ireland cars heading to Republic after Brexit

UK drivers will have to have a GB sticker on their car while driving in the Republic of Ireland. (David Young/PA)

Cars registered in the UK will have to display a GB sticker while driving in the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, the government has confirmed.

Newly issued government advice said the sticker must be displayed in any EU country.

The advice applies to cars registered in all parks of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland.

Motorists from the UK driving in the Republic are currently advised to display the sticker, but the rule is not regularly enforced.

The sticker must be displayed at the rear of the vehicle.

The rule will apply to drivers even if their number plate includes a GB logo.

While Northern Ireland is not a part of Great Britain- which is made up of England, Scotland and Wales, the GB sticker is used for cars from all parts of the UK.