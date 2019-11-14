General Election 2019: Names of 102 candidates to fight for 18 Northern Ireland seats confirmed

102 candidates are set to fight it out for Northern Ireland's 18 seats.

There will be 102 candidates fighting for 18 seats in next month's General Election in Northern Ireland.

The Electoral Office confirmed the figure after nominations closed on Thursday.

Candidate numbers are down from 109 in the 2017 General Election.

Of Northern Ireland's political parties only Alliance will contest all 18 seats in the election.

The DUP is standing aside for UUP candidate Tom Elliott in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, while Sinn Fein is standing aside for remain candidates in South Belfast, East Belfast and North Down.

Under new leader Steve Aiken the UUP will contest 16 seats, despite Mr Aiken's initial pledge that his party would stand in every constituency in Northern Ireland.

The party decided not to run a candidate in North Belfast over fears a UUP candidate would split the unionist vote, with the DUP's Nigel Dodds taking on Sinn Fein's John Finucane.

West Belfast, traditionally a Sinn Fein stronghold, is the other seat in which the UUP is not be fielding a candidate.

The SDLP is standing in aside in three constituencies, North Belfast, East Belfast and North Down to boost remain supporting candidates.

Pro-life party Aontu is running seven candidates in their first General Election campaign, the Northern Conservatives four, the Green Party three and UKIP two.

People Before Profit is running in Foyle and West Belfast, while the TUV has decided not to run any candidates in the election.

Three independents are contesting the election, Stephen Palmer in North Antrim, Caroline Wheeler in Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Conor Rafferty in Mid Ulster.

Upper Bann and North Down are guaranteed to have new representatives, after the DUP's David Simpson and Lady Sylvia Hermon retired as MPs.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill will not contest the election. Mrs Foster is supporting the UUP's Tom Elliott in her constituency, while Sinn Fein's Francie Molloy is seeking reelection in Mid Ulster.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will contest Foyle, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long will attempt to reclaim East Belfast from Gavin Robinson while UUP leader Steve Aiken will take on the DUP's Sammy Wilson in East Antrim.

East Belfast and North Belfast have attracted the lowest number of candidates with just three putting their name forward in each.

Strangford has attracted the highest number of potential MPs, with eight people putting their names forward for election.

Voters will go to the polls on December 12.

The deadline for registering to vote is November 26, while postal or proxy vote applications must be submitted by November 21.

Here's the full list of candidates by constituency:

East Antrim

Steve Aiken, UUP

Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party

Oliver McMullan, Sinn Fein

Angela Mulholland, SDLP

Phillip Randle, Green Party

Aaron Rankin, NI Conservatives

Sammy Wilson, DUP

North Antrim

Margaret Anne McKillop, SDLP

Cara McShane, Sinn Fein

Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party

Ian Paisley, DUP

Stephen Palmer, Independent

Robin Swann, UUP

South Antrim

John Blair, Alliance Party,

Paul Girvan, DUP

Declan Kearney, Sinn Fein

Danny Kinahan, UUP

Roisin Lynch, SDLP

East Belfast

Naomi Long, Alliance Party

Carl McClean, UUP

Gavin Robinson, DUP

North Belfast

Nigel Dodds, DUP

John Finucane, Sinn Fein

Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party

South Belfast

Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party

Claire Hanna, SDLP

Michael Henderson, UUP

Chris McHugh, Aontu

Emma Little Pengelly, DUP

West Belfast

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit

Monica Digney, Aontu

Paul Doherty, SDLP

Donnamarie Higgins, Alliance Party

Paul Maskey, Sinn Fein

Frank McCoubrey, DUP

Foyle

Colum Eastwood, SDLP

Rachael Ferguson, Alliance Party

Darren Guy, UUP

Shaun Harkin, People Before Profit

Elisha McCallion, Sinn Fein

Anne McCloskey, Aontu

Gary Middleton, DUP

East Londonderry

Gregory Campbell, DUP

Richard Holmes, UUP

Cara Hunter, SDLP

Chris McCaw, Alliance Party

Sean McNicholl, Aontu

Dermot Nicholl, Sinn Fein

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Matthew Beaumont, Alliance Party

Tom Elliott, UUP

Adam Gannon, SDLP

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein

Caroline Wheeler, Independent

Lagan Valley

Robbie Butler, UUP

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP

Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party

Ally Haydock, SDLP

Gary Hynds, NI Conservatives

Alan Love, UKIP

Gary McCleave, Sinn Fein

Mid Ulster

Mel Boyle, Alliance Party

Keith Buchanan, DUP

Denise Johnston, SDLP

Francie Molloy, Sinn Fein

Conor Rafferty, Independent

Neil Richardson, UUP

Newry and Armagh

Mickey Brady, Sinn Fein

Pete Byrne, SDLP

Jackie Coade, Alliance

William Irwin, DUP

Martin Kelly, Aontu

Sam Nicholson, UUP

North Down

Alan Chambers, UUP

Alex Easton, DUP

Stephen Farry, Alliance Party

Matthew Robinson, NI Conservatives

South Down

Paul Brady, Aontu

Patrick Brown, Alliance Party

Glyn Hanna, DUP

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Fein

Jill Macauley, UUP

Michael Savage, SDLP

Strangford

Grant Abraham, NI Conservatives

Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party

Joe Boyle, SDLP

Ryan Carlin, Sinn Fein

Maurice McCartney, Green Party

Jim Shannon, DUP

Phillip Smith, UUP

Robert Stephenson, UKIP

Upper Bann

Doug Beattie, UUP

Dolores Kelly, SDLP

Carla Lockhart, DUP

John O'Dowd, Sinn Fein

Eoin Tennyson, Alliance Party

West Tyrone

Orfhlaith Begley, Sinn Fein

Thomas Buchanan, DUP

Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party

Susan Glass, Green Party

James Hope, Aontu

Daniel McCrossan, SDLP

Andy McKane, UUP