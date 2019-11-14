General Election 2019: Names of 102 candidates to fight for 18 Northern Ireland seats confirmed
There will be 102 candidates fighting for 18 seats in next month's General Election in Northern Ireland.
The Electoral Office confirmed the figure after nominations closed on Thursday.
Candidate numbers are down from 109 in the 2017 General Election.
Of Northern Ireland's political parties only Alliance will contest all 18 seats in the election.
The DUP is standing aside for UUP candidate Tom Elliott in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, while Sinn Fein is standing aside for remain candidates in South Belfast, East Belfast and North Down.
Under new leader Steve Aiken the UUP will contest 16 seats, despite Mr Aiken's initial pledge that his party would stand in every constituency in Northern Ireland.
The party decided not to run a candidate in North Belfast over fears a UUP candidate would split the unionist vote, with the DUP's Nigel Dodds taking on Sinn Fein's John Finucane.
West Belfast, traditionally a Sinn Fein stronghold, is the other seat in which the UUP is not be fielding a candidate.
The SDLP is standing in aside in three constituencies, North Belfast, East Belfast and North Down to boost remain supporting candidates.
Pro-life party Aontu is running seven candidates in their first General Election campaign, the Northern Conservatives four, the Green Party three and UKIP two.
People Before Profit is running in Foyle and West Belfast, while the TUV has decided not to run any candidates in the election.
Three independents are contesting the election, Stephen Palmer in North Antrim, Caroline Wheeler in Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Conor Rafferty in Mid Ulster.
Upper Bann and North Down are guaranteed to have new representatives, after the DUP's David Simpson and Lady Sylvia Hermon retired as MPs.
DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill will not contest the election. Mrs Foster is supporting the UUP's Tom Elliott in her constituency, while Sinn Fein's Francie Molloy is seeking reelection in Mid Ulster.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will contest Foyle, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long will attempt to reclaim East Belfast from Gavin Robinson while UUP leader Steve Aiken will take on the DUP's Sammy Wilson in East Antrim.
East Belfast and North Belfast have attracted the lowest number of candidates with just three putting their name forward in each.
Strangford has attracted the highest number of potential MPs, with eight people putting their names forward for election.
Voters will go to the polls on December 12.
The deadline for registering to vote is November 26, while postal or proxy vote applications must be submitted by November 21.
Here's the full list of candidates by constituency:
East Antrim
Steve Aiken, UUP
Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party
Oliver McMullan, Sinn Fein
Angela Mulholland, SDLP
Phillip Randle, Green Party
Aaron Rankin, NI Conservatives
Sammy Wilson, DUP
North Antrim
Margaret Anne McKillop, SDLP
Cara McShane, Sinn Fein
Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party
Ian Paisley, DUP
Stephen Palmer, Independent
Robin Swann, UUP
South Antrim
John Blair, Alliance Party,
Paul Girvan, DUP
Declan Kearney, Sinn Fein
Danny Kinahan, UUP
Roisin Lynch, SDLP
East Belfast
Naomi Long, Alliance Party
Carl McClean, UUP
Gavin Robinson, DUP
North Belfast
Nigel Dodds, DUP
John Finucane, Sinn Fein
Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party
South Belfast
Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party
Claire Hanna, SDLP
Michael Henderson, UUP
Chris McHugh, Aontu
Emma Little Pengelly, DUP
West Belfast
Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit
Monica Digney, Aontu
Paul Doherty, SDLP
Donnamarie Higgins, Alliance Party
Paul Maskey, Sinn Fein
Frank McCoubrey, DUP
Foyle
Colum Eastwood, SDLP
Rachael Ferguson, Alliance Party
Darren Guy, UUP
Shaun Harkin, People Before Profit
Elisha McCallion, Sinn Fein
Anne McCloskey, Aontu
Gary Middleton, DUP
East Londonderry
Gregory Campbell, DUP
Richard Holmes, UUP
Cara Hunter, SDLP
Chris McCaw, Alliance Party
Sean McNicholl, Aontu
Dermot Nicholl, Sinn Fein
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Matthew Beaumont, Alliance Party
Tom Elliott, UUP
Adam Gannon, SDLP
Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein
Caroline Wheeler, Independent
Lagan Valley
Robbie Butler, UUP
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP
Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party
Ally Haydock, SDLP
Gary Hynds, NI Conservatives
Alan Love, UKIP
Gary McCleave, Sinn Fein
Mid Ulster
Mel Boyle, Alliance Party
Keith Buchanan, DUP
Denise Johnston, SDLP
Francie Molloy, Sinn Fein
Conor Rafferty, Independent
Neil Richardson, UUP
Newry and Armagh
Mickey Brady, Sinn Fein
Pete Byrne, SDLP
Jackie Coade, Alliance
William Irwin, DUP
Martin Kelly, Aontu
Sam Nicholson, UUP
North Down
Alan Chambers, UUP
Alex Easton, DUP
Stephen Farry, Alliance Party
Matthew Robinson, NI Conservatives
South Down
Paul Brady, Aontu
Patrick Brown, Alliance Party
Glyn Hanna, DUP
Chris Hazzard, Sinn Fein
Jill Macauley, UUP
Michael Savage, SDLP
Strangford
Grant Abraham, NI Conservatives
Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party
Joe Boyle, SDLP
Ryan Carlin, Sinn Fein
Maurice McCartney, Green Party
Jim Shannon, DUP
Phillip Smith, UUP
Robert Stephenson, UKIP
Upper Bann
Doug Beattie, UUP
Dolores Kelly, SDLP
Carla Lockhart, DUP
John O'Dowd, Sinn Fein
Eoin Tennyson, Alliance Party
West Tyrone
Orfhlaith Begley, Sinn Fein
Thomas Buchanan, DUP
Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party
Susan Glass, Green Party
James Hope, Aontu
Daniel McCrossan, SDLP
Andy McKane, UUP