Government ‘determined’ to restore Northern Ireland’s place within UK – Steve Baker

A Northern Ireland minister has insisted the British Government is committed to protecting the Union.

Steve Baker was grilled by MPs in the Commons on Wednesday morning including the leader of the DUP.

"We believe that the UK is the most successful political and economic union in history and this government is committed to ensuring that Northern Ireland may flourish and prosper as an integral part of it,” he told MPs.

“That is why we are continuing to work tirelessly for Northern Ireland’s people, to restore the executive and to support the role out of our energy support package and to unleash the full potential of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Baker said the government will legislate to override the protocol if it cannot renegotiate a solution to ensure NI enjoys the key benefits of being in the United Kingdom.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asked Mr Baker why government lawyers have previously argued that the protocol supersedes article 6 of the Act of Union.

Mr Baker responded by claiming the legal arguments were “broadly technical”.

"This government is determined to restore the constitutional position of Northern Ireland fully within the United Kingdom,” he added.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna sought assurances that the government is committed to the principle of consent.

Mr Baker told her the government is “fully committed” the principles of the Belfast Agreement.

But DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the protocol is an effective “ripping up” of the Good Friday Agreement and principle of consent.

"Does the minister accept you can’t improve on that, you’ve got to remove it,” he said.

Mr Baker repeated his belief that a negotiated solution can be found.