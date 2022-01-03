Hain backs claim PM’s Brexit stance is risking peace

Former Secretary of State Peter Hain has backed claims the Prime Minister is guilty of endangering the peace process in pursuit of Brexit.

He was speaking after Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair’s former chief of staff and an architect of the Good Friday Agreement, said Boris Johnson and his ministers were risking peace and don’t seem to care.

Lord Hain tweeted to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, now in charge of talks over he Brexit protocol, and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that Mr Powell’s “wise words should be heeded... for practical solutions not dogmatic posturing”.

The Guardian reported Mr Powell as saying Mr Johnson and recently departed Brexit Minister Lord Frost had risked “all the work” that secured the 1998 peace deal, and were putting their ideological beliefs ahead of people.

Mr Powell also criticised Lord Frost’s decision to make the issue of the European Court of Justice a red line in the negotiations, when it had little to do with the difficulties in trade or identity politics heightened by tensions around the Irish Sea border.

The Brexit deal had stipulated the ECJ would be the final arbiter in any trade disputes over the protocol, but Lord Frost took exception to this in October.

Mr Powell added it had been irresponsible to stoke fears on either side, as well as failing to calm nerves after loyalist rioting in Belfast last year.

“What worries me is the casual political vandalism. They really don’t seem to care,” he said.

“I mean, the damage they are doing to the very fragile political settlements in Northern Ireland, by posturing on things like the European Court of Justice, which do not matter to voters in Northern Ireland.

“They may matter to Boris Johnson and some supporters and the ideological base.

“But is it really worth sacrificing all the work that previous generations of politicians put into the Northern Ireland peace process on the ideological altar of the ECJ?”

Before his resignation Lord Frost had made numerous threats to suspend the protocol by triggering Article 16.

Ms Truss’s appointment has been viewed by some as a reset moment, while others have argued her approach is that of a continuity negotiator.

Mr Powell warned that Stormont could collapse unless London started to focus on the practical issues of post-Brexit trade and checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

He added that Brexit tensions had put talk of a united Ireland “firmly on the agenda” in the Republic.

“The Government needs to pay attention to this and to understand how that is also fuelling unionist fears about the future of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Identity politics is going to keep coming back.

“Imagine if you have a border poll on a united Ireland and 48% for remaining in the United Kingdom, a bit like the Brexit referendum.

“People don’t want to address that problem. I understand. But it’s the fear of that that’s causing the trouble.”