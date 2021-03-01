Halting work on Irish Sea border Brexit controls was right, claims DUP's Poots

‘Ultimately there is going to be a breaking point, either for unionism or nationalism’

Divisive: there has been opposition to the NI Protocolon

Edwin Poots said he fully supports DUP colleague Gordon Lyons’ controversial decision to halt work on permanent border control posts in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyons has taken over as interim agriculture minister while Mr Poots continues his recuperation following major cancer surgery.

Explaining his decision on Friday, Mr Lyons claimed that the ending of the three-month grace period would bring problems, including a “high risk” to our food supply.

Mr Poots, who previously sought legal guidance about a similar move, told the Belfast Telegraph that “circumstances are changing all the time”.

“There’s been a significant going back on what was promised by the UK Government and the EU haven’t been honourable on how they’ve gone about things,” Mr Poots said. “The decision to pull things back is entirely reasonable until we establish what is actually needed.”

Denying a claim by Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard that the decision to stop construction was a “performance stunt”, Mr Poots said the move served to illustrate how serious the situation is.

“Unless there is significant recognition of the damage that is being done by the protocol and a considerably greater degree of cooperation by Northern Ireland parties, I fear there’s going to be considerable damage done to devolution, and a consequence to the peace process,” he said.

“Ultimately there is going to be a breaking point either for unionism or for nationalism. People need to recognise the seriousness of the situation.”

On Friday Mr Lyons stopped construction of permanent inspection facilities for post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods arriving from Great Britain.

He also ended further recruitment of inspection staff for the port facilities and said charges would not be levied at the ports on traders bringing goods from GB into Northern Ireland.

Ongoing Irish Sea trade checks, which are taking place at existing repurposed port buildings and other temporary facilities, will continue.

Mr Hazzard, Sinn Fein’s Brexit spokesman, said the DUP minister did not have the authority to stop work at the sites.

He also claimed that Executive ministers were not given advanced warning of the decision.

The move relates to ongoing work on new purpose-built inspection facilities at ports like Belfast and Larne.

Mr Hazzard said Mr Lyons’ decision to brief the media before telling his political colleagues painted a “very pathetic picture”.

“I think this was a very foolish solo run from Gordon Lyons,” Mr Hazzard told BBC The View programme.

“It’s a stunt that’s inevitably going to deliver nothing but prolonged instability, and uncertainty that is certain to damage confidence in our local economy.”

Mr Hazzard said the decision will harm the Northern Ireland economy.

The MP for South Down said the DUP were trying to paint the protocol as the problem. The matter is expected to be raised when the Executive meets later today to discuss the plan to ease Northern Ireland out of lockdown.

Mr Lyons said the end of the three-month grace period would be “very, very difficult”.

He told the BBC: “I have a list as long as my arm of people who have got in contact with me with the problems that they have been experiencing.

“That is going to get even worse once the grace period ends and we are going to find ourselves in real difficulty.

“I have been informed that there is going to be a high risk to our food supply as well.

“My focus right now is making sure that we can find those solutions — that the government and the EU get together, recognise that the protocol isn’t working, and replace it with something that delivers for people in Northern Ireland, and delivers on the promises that the EU and UK made to ensure that there would be no impact, detrimentally, to the lives of people here in Northern Ireland.”