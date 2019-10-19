Historic day in Parliament as Boris Johnson battles to get Brexit deal approved by MPs

The House of Commons faces an historic showdown as Boris Johnson fights to have his Brexit deal ratified by MPs on what is being called super Saturday.

The extraordinary sitting of Parliament, the first on a weekend since April 1982- will see MPs begin to debate the Brexit deal at 9.30am. If Parliament does not vote for the agreement, Mr Johnson faces an almighty clash over whether he will request a further Brexit delay from Brussels as he is compelled to under the Benn Act.

The vote could come down to the tightest of margins, with the Prime Minister working hard to win over MPs on Friday. Follow all the drama from parliament right here: