‘I am really sorry… relations with Ireland are not where they should be’: NI minister apologises to Ireland and EU over Brexit

Steve Baker, Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office, speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022.

Leading Brexiteer Steve Baker has apologised to both Ireland and the EU for “not always behaving” in a way that would mean they would “trust us” in the Brexit negotiations.

The minister of state for Northern Ireland was speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Sunday. “I am really sorry about that because relations with Ireland are not where they should be,” he said.

Wycombe Mr Baker, the former chair of the European Research Group, also revealed that he had apologised in person to leading Irish figures in recent times that felt like “the ice thawing”.

“As one of the people who perhaps acted with the most ferocious determination to get the UK out of the EU, I think we have to bring some humility to this situation,” he said.

“And it’s with humility that I want to accept and acknowledge that I and others did not always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust us to accept that they have interests, legitimate interests, that we’re willing to respect – because they do and we are willing to respect them.

“And I’m sorry about that. Because relations with Ireland are not where they should be, and we all need to work extremely hard to improve them. And I know that we are doing so,” he added.

“The demise of Her late Majesty gave us an opportunity to meet leading Irish figures, and I said that to some of them. ‘I am sorry that we did not always respect your legitimate interests.’

“And I hope they won’t mind me saying I felt the ice thawing a bit.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry, responding to the comments, said they were “welcome” and stressed the need for a “mutually agreed, legal and sustainable outcome to address issues with the Protocol and the challenges of Brexit.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, said he had “learnt a lot in the last few years” about the intricate links between the UK and Ireland.

He gave the examples of the common travel area and common energy market between Northern Ireland and the Republic, telling the conference: “What we do independently in the United Kingdom, where we give £400 and other support to consumers of energy, actually can have some effect on the market in Ireland.

“I understand the complications. Maybe we could have understood them a bit better sooner.”

The conciliatory tone from ministers came after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held his first call with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president.

Mr Sefcovic described the call as a “good conversation”, and said negotiating teams are due to meet soon amid a row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.