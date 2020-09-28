I'm confident UK and EU can strike deal: Mulvaney

Trump's Special Envoy to NI meets Lewis on his first visit here

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney said yesterday he is optimistic that the UK and EU will be able to strike a trade deal before the end of 2020.

Mr Mulvaney was speaking after he met Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at Hillsborough Castle.

"Generally speaking, politicians and politics do tend to put things off to the last minute but at end of the day generally they are able to muddle through and get things that work for everybody," Mr Mulvaney (53) told the BBC.

"Is it clean, is it efficient, does it look good to the outside? Probably not - but that's politics.

"What the attitude of my government is, is that right now we are confident the EU and the UK will be able to work this out in a way that's acceptable to everybody," he said.

The US Special Envoy is on a week-long visit to both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

He is to meet Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin today.

Tomorrow, Mr Mulvaney, a former White House Chief of Staff, is to hold talks with Northern Ireland's political parties about US policy priorities in the region, including the continued implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as current political and economic developments in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the UK's departure from the European Union.

Later in the week, he flies to London for discussion with MPs and Government officials on bilateral cooperation to promote Northern Ireland's continued stability and economic development.

The US official said he was pleased to be able to visit Northern Ireland and "do some good old-fashioned face-to-face diplomacy".

"I don't know if I'm here to steady the ship, if I have a message it's that things are good when they are steady, and if I can be a calming influence that would be great," he said.

It was Mr Mulvaney's first visit here in his role as US Special Envoy, after he was appointed to the role in April.

Covid-19 emergency restrictions prevented him from visiting before now,

Trade talks between the UK and the EU are set to resume this week, with hopes for a deal beginning to rise.

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will meet his UK counterpart David Frost in this week's crucial negotiating round.

Mr Barnier has said he is determined to reach a deal.