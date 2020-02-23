Johnson's Brexit team works on plan to evade Irish Sea checks on goods

Boris Johnson's Brexit team have been ordered to come up with a new plan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson's Brexit team has been ordered to come up with plans to "get around" the Northern Ireland protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement, it has been reported.

Officials in Taskforce Europe, which is run by European Union negotiator David Frost, want to evade Irish Sea checks on goods travelling between Britain and Northern Ireland, according to the Sunday Times.

It's believed that the new UK attorney-general Suella Braverman may need to issue fresh legal advice to justify the move.

Sources told the Sunday Times that Ms Braverman was appointed to the role because her predecessor Geoffrey Cox was not willing to take such action.

Johnson’s Brexit so-called war cabinet will meet on Tuesday to sign off the plans, which will be published online on Thursday and laid out in parliament.

It comes after France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union included customs checks in the Irish Sea.

Mr Johnson struck a divorce deal with the EU in October 2019 that leaves Northern Ireland inside the UK customs area but all EU procedures will apply to goods arriving there.