Keeping the Union intact will require 'skill at the highest level', says ex-Speaker Bercow

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has said it is a "supreme irony" that a staunchly unionist Tory Government is in power when Brexit tensions challenging the Union are simmering.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph ahead of a speaking event here on Friday, Mr Bercow said that "ensuring the UK stays together will require skill, sensitivity and statecraft at the highest level" from Downing Street.

He welcomed the return of the SDLP to Parliament and said it was very important that Northern Ireland's pro-Remain voices were heard there.

But he also said he had a "good and constructive" working relationship with the DUP whose MPs were "unfailingly courteous" and "principled and honest".

A highly conciliatory Mr Bercow described Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "very good company ... highly intelligent".

And he strongly defended Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn against allegations of anti-Semitism, adding "there isn't an anti-Semitic bone in his body".

Mr Bercow, who has just published his memoirs, will be interviewed by former BBC presenter Karen Patterson in Belfast on Friday night.

The event is billed as "an exclusive opportunity to spend an evening with the Rt Hon John Bercow as he brings his bombastic bravado to the Waterfront Hall".

But the former Speaker was surprisingly placatory about MPs in his interview with this newspaper.

He suggested that Theresa May should have changed her Brexit policy and opted for a "cross-party approach" with Labour after Tory losses in the 2017 general election.

But he refused to criticise DUP MPs with whom Mrs May reached a confidence-and-supply agreement.

"I got on with DUP MPs very well," he said. "I had very good and constructive relations with Nigel Dodds whom I've always found very professional. I had a first-class relationship with Jim Shannon whom I found one of the most likeable and personable members of the House of Commons."

Mr Bercow spoke positively of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley, of whom he said: "I've known him a long time and we get on extremely well."

Mr Bercow said that Brexit posed a "big challenge" to the Government in terms of "very real and simmering tensions" within the Union.

"It is a supreme irony that an explicitly unionist Government is at the helm at a time when the tensions between Northern Ireland and Westminster, and Scotland and Westminster, have rarely been higher," he said.

"Managing the challenge and ensuring the UK stays together will require skill, sensitivity and statecraft at the highest level."

The former Speaker said that the Prime Minister and his top aide Dominic Cummings had been "very successful at winning an election ... the challenge now is to use this power judiciously, fairly and in the national interest".

Asked for his views on Mr Johnson, he said: "I historically got on with Boris Johnson perfectly well. It's a matter of record that we played tennis together in January 2017. Boris and I played three sets and he took his 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 defeat with good grace for which I thank him. I don't bear him personal ill-will. I've always found him very good company, he's highly intelligent."

On the Labour leader, Mr Bercow said: "It has become the popular sport to knock and flay Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the opposition and I'm not going to take part in that.

"I've always got on with him and found him a person of his word, a person of integrity.

"I have always defended [him], and will go on doing so, against the charge of anti-Semitism.

"I speak with some authority. I am myself of Jewish origin. I've known Jeremy Corbyn for 22 years and there isn't an anti-Semitic bone in his body. He has dedicated his life to the fight against racism. He is a good, decent and principled man."

Mr Bercow declined to give a view on the Labour leadership contest.

He said that it was absurd that when he became Speaker in 2009, Parliament had a shooting range but not a nursery, and he was glad that the latter now existed and the former had been shut down.

He described himself as a "modern-minded reformer" who had worked hard to increase diversity among senior House staff "instead of us being dominated by upper middle-class white men".

He rejected claims that he was a highly political and partial Speaker on Brexit but admitted: "I am something of a Marmite character and I readily acknowledge that I have very strong supporters but I also have strong critics."