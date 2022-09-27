Labour plans to ‘ditch’ Protocol Bill if they win election, as shadow NI secretary defends lack of reference in leader’s speech

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.

Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy has confirmed in a speech that the party would seek to scrap the NI Protocol Bill if they gain power following the next election.

Mr Lammy was speaking during the party’s Liverpool conference on Tuesday and said they would instead seek a negotiation with the EU over post-Brexit checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

During the speech, Mr Lammy said: “Liz Truss’ protocol Bill is a shameless breach of international law. Labour will ditch it get round the negotiating table and fix the Tories’ damaging deal.”

It comes as the shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland defended the lack of specific references to the province in party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech.

The leader vowed to create a publicly-owned energy company, boost home ownership and create a more stable economy.

He said Great British Energy would provide “British power to the British people”.

The Labour leader’s keynote speech in Liverpool came after days of financial market uncertainty driven by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget – something which he said the public should not forgive the Tories for.

However, Sir Keir’s only passing reference to Northern Ireland came as he touched on his time as Director of Public Prosecutions. The leader failed to make any other specific reference.

When questioned on this by UTV News, shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle said everything the leader talked about “included Northern Ireland”.

"He is talking about rebuilding our country and infrastructure and that includes northern Ireland. The country is being held back by the infrastructure that makes sure 68% are heating their homes with oil,” he said.

"Just this summer Sir Keir spent three days on the island of Ireland, he cares very deeply about not just Northern Ireland but about the Anglo-Irish relationship which provides the framework for peace for Northern Ireland.

"Everything Keir talked about today included Northern Ireland. He talked about getting the core basics of running our country from the position of Westminster right and that includes the diplomacy around the UK including Northern Ireland.”