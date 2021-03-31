Larne Port worker and family relocated after loyalist threat

The threat came amid rising tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol

Threats: Graffiti in Larne sparked by the Irish sea border and the NI Protocol

A port of Larne worker and his family have been relocated to a secure location following a threat to his life from a loyalist paramilitary group.

It is understood the threat to the customs officer was made last month, around the same time graffiti threatening port staff began to appear across Northern Ireland.

The worker and his family were moved to secure housing in recent weeks amid rising tensions due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As part of the Withdrawal Agreement, the protocol sees checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, creating a de facto Irish Sea border - something which has angered unionists.

I News reported that this was the first time the relocation of a terrorist target has occurred since 2011.

The UK Government has been made aware of the relocation of the port worker.

The customs officer reported the threat to the PSNI, who found it to be credible, and it is understood both Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Home Secretary Priti Patel were informed of the situation in late February before unilaterally extending the Brexit grace period to October just a week later.

The Cabinet Office told i that the extension, which led to accusations from the European Union that the UK was breaking the terms of the Brexit deal, was not influenced by a rise in terror threats in Northern Ireland.

The Scheme for the Emergency Purchase of Evacuated Dwellings (SPED) is run by the NI Housing Executive and is only used in exceptional circumstances where a threat to life is credible and imminent.

Once verified by the PSNI and security services, the Housing Executive will buy the home of person under threat at full market value and help them buy a new home in an area considered to be safe.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson, said it was “very alarming” that the port worker moved home under SPED.

Gavin Robinson

“That suggests the PSNI has verified the level of threat is significant enough that a port employee and their family had to be moved from their home,” he continued.

“It is outrageous that anyone was forced to move from their home because of the threat of violence. I condemn outrightly any form of intimidation or threat being issued against anyone.”

Lord Hain, who served as Secretary of State from 2005 to 2007, added: “This confirmation is extremely worrying and highlights the neglect and disregard this Government sadly has for Northern Ireland.

“Boris Johnson and Lord David Frost claimed to have ‘got Brexit done’ but left so much ‘undone’ that Northern Ireland businesses have sudden huge costs and complexities, and loyalists have been destabilised.”

Lord Hain

A spokesperson for PSNI said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”