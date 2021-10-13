LCC boss hits out at Varadkar claims that UK government can’t be trusted over Brexit

The head of a group representing several loyalist paramilitaries has hit out at suggestions the UK can’t be trusted over Brexit.

David Campbell from the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), was speaking after Ireland’s deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar suggested the UK Government may not keep their promises over Brexit.

It also follows new proposals from the European Union on how to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, Mr Campbell said: “I think for a senior Irish Minister to be denigrating the United Kingdom as a whole and it’s ability or inability to maintain agreements is frankly beneath any politician”.

Mr Campbell said this was now undermining positive Anglo-Irish relations over the last 30 years.

"I personally think they (the Irish Government) realise the game is up, their attempt at economic annexation of Northern Ireland behind our backs is now being thwarted and therefore they're taking it out on the people of the United Kingdom.”

Asked about claims the UK was backing out of an agreement negotiated in good faith with the EU, he said: "Our strong suspicion shared amongst unionism generally is that it wasn't a good faith negotiation.

"That Irish Ministers went round European capitals misrepresenting the Belfast Agreement, threatening a resumption of violence and representing only the nationalist aspirations.”

Mr Campbell said he was now hopeful the EU would moderate its position on the Northern Ireland protocol.

"I fear that we will get some concessions but not sufficient for us to declare an end to the Irish sea border that is now separating us from the rest of our own country.”