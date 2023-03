Stormont probe questions decision after police said there was no paramilitary threat

Protocol: A sign on the main road on the approach to Larne port in Co Antrim protesting against the Irish Sea border. Credit: Pacemaker

The identity of “grassroots” contacts who were in touch with DUP minister Edwin Poots and Mid and East Antrim Borough council chief executive Anne Donaghy prior to a decision to remove staff from ports should be revealed to police, according to a Stormont investigation.