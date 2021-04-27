Letter from ex-NI secretaries to Boris Johnson over loyalist violence 'doesn't amount to a hill of beans', says Allister

Allister's scathing assessment of plea by former NI Secretaries

A letter by four former secretaries of state urging Boris Johnson to "step up" and regain the political initiative here to prevent further loyalist violence doesn't amount to "a hill of beans", Jim Allister has said.

The cross-party correspondence from Lord Hain, Lord Mandelson, Lord Murphy and Shaun Woodward, and also signed by ex-PSNI Chief Constable, Sir Hugh Orde, warned the Prime Minister of a dangerous political vacuum developing if he didn't act.

The TUV leader said: "I don't think this letter amounts to a hill of beans. I don't know what they are asking for and, given that the problem is within the unionist community, I suspect the people who signed the letter don't have a notion either.

"A lesson in how to say nothing perhaps, and not really something I think we need or want to comment on. I suppose that's the whole point of peace process speak when it comes to dealing with unionists."

However, Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, hailed the letter as a positive development.

"I welcome any intervention which recognises the reality that a significant section of the Northern Ireland community has not been listened to, holds genuine grievances, and that this is a matter the Prime Minister must address," he said.

"The UUP was issuing warnings 18 months ago that a regulatory border in the Irish Sea would be a recipe for disaster and would damage the Belfast Agreement. Our warnings went unheeded by London, Dublin and Brussels who all thought they knew better.

"Having refused to listen to our genuine concerns, I sincerely hope the Prime Minister listens to the concerns raised by the signatories to this letter before it is too late."

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "We note the letter and will consider the detail, as the protocol continues to wreak havoc on East-West trading relationships, clear and decisive action is required to replace these arrangements by Brussels and London. Permanent solutions are needed and needed quickly.

"Throughout the Brexit process Brussels has ignored the views of unionists and trampled the founding principles of the devolved settlement, including that of consent.

"Lasting progress in Northern Ireland is only possible when proposals command the support of both the unionist and nationalist community."

He added: "The Government must respond to the EU belligerence in a strategic and decisive way. Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market must be restored and the economical and constitutional integrity of the UK protected.

"The protocol has failed politically and economically. It's time for it to be replaced."

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: "The decisions taken by this Government have been the most consequential for Northern Ireland in a generation. Yet, this is the most disengaged UK government from Northern Ireland in decades.

"The Government needs to be working much more closely with the Irish Government and the local parties to address current sources of tension, including finding realistic adjustments in relation to the protocol.

"A meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference would be a good starting point."