Liz Truss ‘committed to Northern Ireland Protocol Bill’ despite negotiations with EU

Under-pressure Prime Minister Liz Truss has reaffirmed her commitment to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and said any negotiations with the European Union will “reflect the same position”.

Ms Truss was facing her first Prime Minister’s Questions session since she sacked her former Chancellor and ditched the majority of her previous economic policies.

The Prime Minister was the figure charged with introducing the protocol Bill during her time as Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson.

The legislation – currently going through the House of Lords – allows ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached with the European Union.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation.

Answering a question from her colleague David Jones, Ms Truss said: “I am completely committed to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, it deals with the very specific issues we face with in Northern Ireland, the free flow of trade and also making sure the people of Northern Ireland are able to benefit from being part of the UK.

"I can tell my honourable friend any negotiations will reflect the same position that is in the protocol Bill.”

Meanwhile, during questions by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Truss made a public apology in the Commons.

The Prime Minister told MPs: "I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes."

On Monday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reversed almost all of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in September as he sought to calm financial markets following weeks of turbulence.

Ms Truss told MPs: "The right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I have made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people."

Shouts of "Resign" could be heard as she spoke.

The Prime Minister is battling to retain her position and has risked a fresh fight with Tory MPs by making a vote on a Labour motion on fracking a test of confidence in her administration.

She told MPs "I am a fighter, not a quitter" as she battled to save her job - echoing the 2001 declaration made by Labour grandee Peter Mandelson.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked: "What's the point of a prime minister whose promises don't even last a week?"

He said: "Last week the Prime Minister stood there and promised absolutely no spending reductions, they all cheered. This week the Chancellor announced a new wave of cuts. What's the point of a prime minister whose promises don't even last a week?"

Liz Truss replied: "Well I can assure (him) that spending will go up next year and it will go up the year after, but of course we need to get value for taxpayers' money.

"The Labour Party has pledged hundreds of billions of spending pledges, none of which they've retracted, (he) needs to reflect the economy reality in his policies."