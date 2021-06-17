London stirs up storm over Brexit grace period plans

Unilateral extension over checks on chilled meats likely to be rejected by Brussels

The Government has been urged to spell out its intentions after it emerged it is set to unilaterally extend aspects of the Brexit grace period, despite fierce opposition from the Irish Government to such a move.

Movement on the Protocol is expected to come before mid-July amid fears of loyalist violence over the marching season.

A senior government source told the Belfast Telegraph that the EU will be asked this week to extend the grace period.

However, given there has already been an extension, that is unlikely to be green-lighted. If the EU refuse to consent to the Government’s request then Westminster will move unilaterally to extend the period of grace on checks on chilled meat products.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has already said it would be "very problematic" if the Government unilaterally extended the grace period for restrictions on chilled meats moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Last night SDLP Brexit spokesperson Matthew O’Toole said the UK government has questions to answer about its intentions.

“Why is the UK constantly in the position of acting unilaterally when the EU has said repeatedly it will work on solutions on the basis of trust?” he asked.

Mr O’Toole added: “Rather than apply itself to practical solutions … British ministers continue to thrive on pointless conflict with Brussels, indifferent to the instability it helps foster in Northern Ireland.”

Currently EU food safety rules do not allow chilled meat products to enter its market from non-members.

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has complained this would mean British sausages being banned from Northern Ireland, which has remained in the EU single market for goods.

Frozen or cooked products would still be permitted.

A six-month grace period — during which the rules do not apply — has been in place since January but will run out at the end of this month.

The Belfast Telegraph understands a number of key Brexiteers have already been privately informed of the intended move, with a further commitment made to “incrementally break down the Protocol”.

The Government has marked July 12 as a key date before which there must be “significant progress” on changing the Protocol, with a private commitment to strip back the core components until it becomes “practically eradicated”, said a senior Westminster source.

It comes as loyalists continue to raise tensions with more planned anti-Protocol protests planned for over the weekend.

Baroness Kate Hoey and former MEP Ben Habib will speak at a large rally in Newtownards tomorrow night, and they are to be joined on a platform by TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist Jamie Bryson.

The loyalist activist has also said a mass rally could take place in Dublin in protest against the Protocol.

The increase in loyalist activity has not gone unnoticed in Westminster with senior Tories putting pressure on Boris Johnson to address issues with the Protocol, with or without the support of the EU.

At an appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee yesterday morning, Lord Frost refused to rule out unilaterally taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, including triggering Article 16.

A close confidant of the Prime Minister, he also expressed concern around a “visible weakening of consent” within the unionist community for the Protocol and repeated his earlier assertions that it was “unsustainable” in its current format.

A senior loyalist source said: “If you think back to the previous relationships between some within loyalism and the Irish Government, talk of this kind of aggressive hardline march in Dublin would have been rejected outright.

“Any goodwill built up during the Bertie Ahern days is now gone and there’s no sign of that changing.”