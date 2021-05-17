Lord Frost is criticised over Brexit Protocol comments

The UK Brexit minister has been urged to take responsibility for making the deal he negotiated work, after he suggested the UK could take drastic action.

Lord Frost called on the European Union to “stop point-scoring” over the NI Protocol and warned that the Government continues “to consider all our options” as he said the situation caused by the NI Protocol that he negotiated “cannot be sustained for long”.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Lord Frost said he understands why the protocol “makes unionism in Northern Ireland anxious”. But the SDLP said the Government’s approach to the deal was “reckless, destabilising and risked inward investment” here.

The protocol has left Northern Ireland tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules and the UK and EU are at loggerheads over how to reduce red tape.

Lord Frost said the EU had a responsibility “to find a new approach and new solutions”. He added that a situation in which the protocol damages the “political, social, or economic fabric of life”, cannot be “sustained”.

“We are responsible for protecting the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland and we will continue to consider all our options for doing so,” he wrote. “So my message to our friends in Europe is: stop the point-scoring and work with us. Seize the moment, help find a new approach to Northern Ireland, and then we can build a new relationship for the future.”

But the SDLP accused Lord Frost of attempting to “deflect ownership” of the Brexit deal he negotiated.

“Frost should be focused on making this deal — his deal — work,” said Matthew O’Toole MLA. “That means resolving practical issues pragmatically — such as via EU-UK alignment on veterinary standards — as well as ensuring we benefit from the potential economic opportunity offered by dual market access under the NI Protocol.

“It is truly depressing but unsurprising that those who have shouted loudest for the hardest Brexit, whether Lord Frost or Edwin Poots, have been quickest to run away from its consequences. We won’t let them.”