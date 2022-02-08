Loyalist Communities Council tells UUP to ‘act like unionists’

Group calls on Beattie’s party to decide ‘if it actually opposes protocol’ as crisis continues

The umbrella group representing the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando has called on the UUP to “start acting like unionists” over the Brexit protocol.

The Loyalist Communities Council makes the call in a letter in today’s Belfast Telegraph, with the LCC’s David Campbell, a former Ulster Unionist chairman, claiming the party needs to decide if it is “actually opposing the protocol”.

It comes after the first meeting of the Assembly since Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister last week sparked a fresh political crisis at Stormont.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that while he disagreed with the DUP’s actions, the protocol had benefited some firms, while hampering others.

He said: “The protocol has created a feast and a famine.

“And the feast is, some businesses are doing very well out of the protocol; but there is a famine, and that is some of our businesses are absolutely on their knees.

“So, therefore, we have to fix that. We will only fix that by speaking to the UK Government and to the EU, to get them to understand that feast or famine, to fix the problems that we’ve got.”

All other parties bar the TUV have criticised the DUP’s move, in particular as it means victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse will not receive the planned formal apology from the First and Deputy First Ministers.

Sinn Fein’s former Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The DUP’s actions in unilaterally resigning from the Executive are reckless and they’ve caused concern and uncertainty for businesses, for workers, for families and campaigners on a range of many important issues.

“In terms of the victims of historical institutional abuse, it has caused real hurt and trauma.

“And while the DUP must bear responsibility for that, I’m also very conscious that those of us who are serious about showing responsible leadership and delivering for people can and should seek to salvage what we can from the chaos the DUP have caused.”

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said he was surprised other parties couldn’t see the role they played in the First Minister’s resignation.

“Because we had a debate in this chamber some time ago when the SDLP, Sinn Fein, Alliance and Green Party all called for the rigorous implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he added.

“Now, we got a report from the EU Commission some weeks ago that was put in the Assembly library, which indicates what the rigorous implementation of the protocol is. That for some years those people who would be travelling back from various parts of the world through Aldergrove Airport would have seen a notice about bringing food in, or anything from third countries, what they’re supposed to do.

“And the EU are expecting us to do that on food coming in from Britain. Now, how many planes, how many trucks, how many cars are coming in from Great Britain to Northern Ireland every day?

“And the EU are demanding that we go in and ask people to open their suitcases, to open their bags, and if there’s a few mandarin oranges that they bought for the children on the way home on the ferry, that’s an at-risk item.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t be visiting Northern Ireland imminently, following calls from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to do so amid the political crisis.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was monitoring the situation at Stormont closely, but there were no plans for the PM to travel over.