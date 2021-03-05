Loyalists withdrawing Good Friday support a mistake that should not prompt return to violence, warns Powell

The decision by a group of loyalist paramilitaries to withdraw support for the Good Friday Agreement is a mistake and should not prompt a return to violence, Jonathan Powell a chief negotiator for the British Government in 1998 has warned.

Tony Blair's former chief of staff was speaking after the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) said if it were not for the Covid-19 pandemic, there would be protests on the streets over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He supported the formation of the group in 2015.

The LCC has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling him the main loyalist paramilitary groups are withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement over the Irish Sea border checks imposed for post-Brexit trade.

LCC chairman David Campbell told BBC’s Newsnight on Thursday that opposition to the Brexit deal should be "peaceful, democratic and constitutional".

"We are looking to the Prime Minister to use every effort he can to rectify the problems with the Protocol. Let’s hope that those issues are resolved," he said.

"I have no doubt that but for the present pandemic you would have already seen street protests and demonstrations. Our history shows that street protests and demonstrations are very difficult to control and maintain peacefully."

Mr Campbell also said Mr Johnson has "reneged on the clear promises he made to the people of Northern Ireland that there would be unfettered access" to Britain.

"We are asking him and holding him to account and through this letter showing him that it is not just rhetoric from our parliamentary spokespersons that he has to be mindful of, but the strong grassroots anger that is palpable throughout the ground in Northern Ireland."

But Mr Powell told BBC's Good Morning Ulster that any threat of violence would be very dangerous and he warned that "people would be playing with fire".

"In my view it's not in anyone's interest to try and raise the temperature on this. It's sensible to try and find a solution and make sure these practical difficulties that people in Northern Ireland are experiencing are sorted out and not to go back to the ghosts of the past," he added.

Mr Powell said withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement has absolutely no practical effect, adding: "I regret the use of that kind of language. I think it's a mistake but I do pin my hopes on the promise that they will not go back to violence and that there's no intention of returning to the old days. I think we should deal with this as a political issue to which people object strongly and find the solution that way."

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he does not believe there is currently a prospect of a return to violence.

Mr Johnson added that "good will and common sense" would help to solve the issues around post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

European Commission vice president said legal action is imminent over the UK’s move to unilaterally extend grace periods on Irish Sea border checks.

Maros Sefcovic, who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement, said the announcement by Government on Wednesday had come as a "very negative surprise".

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the EU had taken a "very belligerent approach" to the difficulties caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She also said "something had to give", and the UK had to take action and extend a grace period limiting red tape associated with the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

The first minister added she was "not entirely surprised" by the EU's threat to take legal action over the matter.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the Government’s move on grace periods was an attempt to dial down tensions and address associated unionist concerns that the Belfast Agreement was being undermined.

He also defended a recent meeting between his officials and the LCC.

"I’ve got no problem with my officials meeting people across society," he said.

"I think we’ve got to get away from this sometimes what I’ve got to say I think is an unhelpful and inaccurate representation.

"If officials and people were not talking - and actually Northern Ireland politicians as well - to people across society, we would have never got an agreement like the Good Friday Agreement.”

He added: "If they’re (particular groups) taking a path that is against violence and towards and for democracy, I think it is important that they’re properly engaged across communities."