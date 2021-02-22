Major retailer's concerns over food supplies during Poots meeting revealed as DUP petition on protocol to be debated

DUP debate will change nothing, says MP

Depleted supermarket shelves have been in evidence since the protocol came into operation (David Young/PA)

A major food retailer has expressed concern over supplies of products to hospitals, schools and prisons as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as Arlene Foster says the protocol has left the east-west relationships of the Belfast Agreement disrupted, “pretty violently” ahead of a debate in the House of Commons on Monday.

Henderson Group – which owns the Spar chain – warned about the potential disruption during a meeting with the former DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots in January, after the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December, UTV has reported.

Speaking last month, Mr Poots had claimed there was a “major crisis” coming following the end of short-term grace periods currently in operation for moving retail products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

He added that suppliers had warned him that they would not be able to supply food to hospitals and schools.

Within the notes of the meeting which took place on 7 January between Mr Poots and retailers, one headline by Henderson Group read: “[Concerns regarding food service – hospitality, disruption to supply to schools, hospitals and prisons].”

Other retailers at the meeting, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer also expressed similar concerns about a reduction in product ranges.

MPs today will hold a debate triggered by a DUP petition which is urging the government to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster Arlene Foster welcomed the debate.

“I’m very pleased to see the number of people who are going to be debating the petition,” she said.

“Costs and choice to consumers is continuing to be damaged here in Northern Ireland and of course the constitutional position of Northern Ireland - as is stated in the Act of Union and indeed the Belfast Agreement - have been damaged.

“It is part of our five-point plan that we will work with other Unionists to send that very clear message around the Protocol and we will use all of our mechanisms to do that.

“That tightrope...in terms of the Belfast Agreement has been shaken and has been shaken pretty violently by the protocol and therefore we need to get it balanced again and the way to do that is to replace the protocol.

“There is not one unionist representative in Northern Ireland who believes in the protocol.”

While the UK left the EU in January, Northern Ireland has remained in the EU's single market for goods under the Northern Ireland Protocol, meaning some checks are required on specific items moving from Great Britain into the region.

The DUP's petition, which received more than 140,000 signatures, claims that Northern Ireland is suffering “real economic and societal difficulties” as a result of the protocol.

Conservative MP and Chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster, Simon Hoare, however, said the debate was not likely to change anything.

“There is no alternative [to the Protocol],” he said.

“We have heard for many, many years people talking about alternative arrangements. We need to make it work and make it work well.

“It is of clear concern that there is a community within Northern Ireland who are not happy with it [the protocol], which is why we need to make sure those creases are ironed out, to make it work as smoothly as possible.

“It would be the most naive person in the world who did not believe that in the delivery and operation of Brexit and the UK economy outside the European Union, the issues with regards to Northern Ireland, as our only land border with the European Union, was going to present the most enormous difficulties.

“I’m afraid the pigeons are coming home to roost. It has proved very difficult.”