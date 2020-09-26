Michael Mansfield to lead Internal Markets Bill challenge

High-profile barrister Michael Mansfield is to lead legal teams involved in possible court action over the Government's Internal Markets Bill.

Belfast-based O Muirigh Solicitors, along with Hampshire law firm Hackett and Dabbs, have been instructed to consider legal action in Belfast and London over planned new laws which could override parts of the UK's Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.

Padraig O Muirigh, director of O Muirigh Solicitors, said: "The Internal Markets Bill is a direct challenge to the rule of law and the British government's obligations under public international law.

"The Irish Protocol found a way maintaining a frictionless border in Ireland which is a key component of the peace process and the proposals in this Bill, if enacted, could jeopardise the gains made by the Good Friday Agreement.

"We have been instructed by citizens from unionist and nationalist backgrounds, in particular, concerned members of the business sector and residents of the border communities who will be adversely affected by the creation of a hard border on the island.

"These citizens do not intend to stand idly by whilst the rule of law and the fragile peace process is undermined and will not hesitate to challenge the British government if the Bill is passed in its current form."

Yesterday it emerged Downing Street has dropped suggestions that Brussels could block food exports from Britain to Northern Ireland as it signalled optimism over trade deal negotiations with the EU.