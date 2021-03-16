Micheal Martin pushes back against US calls for Irish unity referendum

Micheal Martin stresses importance of reconciliation ahead of Biden meeting.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has pushed back against calls in the US for a referendum on Irish unity (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has pushed back against calls in the US for a referendum on Irish unity, instead stressing the importance of reconciliation.

Speaking ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Mr Martin highlighted the work of the Government’s Shared Island initiative and the need to achieve reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

The Fianna Fail leader said that discussions which took place around Irish unity immediately after Brexit were “a mistake,” The Irish Times reports.

Mr Martin said: “I think it is divisive and puts people back into trenches too early. My view is that I want to develop a shared dialogue, irrespective of one’s constitutional preferences.”

His comments come just days after a publicity and political campaign by Friends of Ireland Sinn Fein calling for a border poll was ramped up in the US ahead of St Patrick's Day.

Advertisements in newspapers - including the Washington Post, New York Times, Irish Voice and Irish Echo - said that not calling a referendum on Irish unity would leave "a divided Ireland at the mercy of the British Government".

Mr Martin said that the objective of the Shared Ireland initiative was to build “consensus” and “unity of purpose”, adding that the Irish government wanted to work with the Stormont assembly and the British government “to face the problems we face together on the island.”

He said he was very taken by the late Seamus Mallon’s approach, noting how the SDLP leader talked about living alongside neighbours from theUnionist tradition whose family had been there for 400 years, leading him to remark: “it’s about time we learned to share this patch of ground.”

“I think we have a bit of distance to go before we achieve that,” added Mr Martin.

He said recent moves by the UK government to postpone action on the Northern Ireland protocol, prompting legal action from the EU, has exacerbated “uncertainty and instability; two things Northern Ireland can well do without.”

He added: “Unilateral action to disapply or not to implement aspects of the Protocol does nothing but corrode trust, the only basis on which sustainable long-term solutions can be found.”

The EU is taking legal action against the UK over its unilateral move to change the terms of the Protocol.

The UK Government has unilaterally extended until October some grace periods of light-touch regulation on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which had been due to end this month.

It comes as the Ulster Unionist Party also brings a Judicial Review against the protocol.

Joao Vale de Almeida, EU ambassador to the UK, has said the UK Government had left the EU with no choice but to take legal action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

When asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning if taking the Government to court was the way to solve the problem, he said: "I don't think the Government left us with any alternative to this to be frank and we regret the situation.

"Looking at the facts, we believe the Government is in breach of substantive provision of the protocol that applies to Northern Ireland, but also to the good faith obligation."

Meanwhile Mr Martin called for the UK, Ireland, and the EU to work constructively with the US administration, saying that all have shared values and perspectives.

While noting that Britain is entitled to sign a trade deal with the US, “obviously we want the UK to work with the European Union to safeguard and to underpin the Withdrawal Agreement and Brexit trade agreement that has been arrived at with the European Union – particularly in terms of its application to the island of Ireland and to Northern Ireland as well,” he said.

The White House has reiterated President Biden’s support for the Good Friday Agreement in light of the recent tensions between London and Brussels over the protocol.

Asked about the news that the EU had launched legal action against the UK over Brexit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday:

“We continue to encourage both the European Union and the UK government to prioritize pragmatic solutions to safeguard and advance the hard won peace in Northern Ireland.”

“President Biden has been unequivocal in his support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. This agreement has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland,” she added. “We also welcome cooperation between our British and Irish counterparts on the Northern Irish protocol.”

The Taoiseach will hold a virtual meeting with his counterpart in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The meeting will allow Mr Martin to thank President Biden for the US’s ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

Discussions are also expected to cover combating Covid-19 and driving recovery; and shared global challenges, including climate change.

The Taoiseach will also meet Vice-President Kamala Harris as well as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.