More than 1,000 people denied entry at Republic ports

Figures suggest border with UK being secured ahead of Brexit

Detained: Ryan Volrath was held at Dublin Airport as he was travelling through the Republic to see his wife Kylie and their children in Omagh

More than 1,000 people were refused entry to the Republic on the grounds they could travel to the UK via Northern Ireland, according to new figures.

Last year 525 were denied entry at ports over the border either solely or partially on the grounds that they may travel onwards to Northern Ireland or Great Britain and may not meet UK immigration rules.

In 2018 505 people were refused entry on these grounds, online media outlet Vice has reported.

Brazilian and US citizens were the top nationalities refused both years, counting for over 40 percent of refusals.

The role the Republic plays in securing its "common travel area" with Britain has gained prominence since the 2016 Brexit referendum, with questions about how the UK would maintain an open border with Ireland, while also tightening its own borders.

After the result, a senior UK minister's proposal to move UK immigration controls to Irish airports for Non-EU travellers was criticised by politicians from all major Irish parties as "a non-runner" and akin to Trump's promise that Mexico would pay for "the wall".

However, the figures appear to suggest that UK borders are already being secured at Irish airports.

The possibility that someone might continue to the UK was the fourth most common ground for refusal into Ireland, behind issues such as invalid visas or passports, or the catch-all reason of attempting to enter Ireland for "purposes other than those expressed".

An American man made headlines last September when he was detained at Dublin Airport. Ryan Volrath was travelling through the Republic en route to a planned 10-day trip to see his wife and young children in Omagh. The couple had already been forced to live apart for over a year at the time of the incident, due to being unable to meet the requirements of the UK's family visa policies.

When Mr Volrath arrived at the airport he was denied entry, detained overnight in a police station and deported the next morning. A statement from the law firm representing the couple said that, with an impending Brexit, "Irish authorities are now operating a much more rigid and aggressive regime regarding entry to the north of Ireland, via Dublin airport."

From next January the Republic will retain freedom of movement for EU nationals, while the UK will control their movement.

Belfast-based human rights organisation, the Committee on the Administration of Justice told Vice News that the CTA policy has always been "shrouded in secrecy".

"The sub-contracting of UK immigration controls to Irish officials is going to be highly politically controversial," said Úna Boyd, the organisation's Immigration Project Coordinator.

"But that does not mean the standards of transparency in a democratic society regarding policy that fundamentally impacts on rights can just be set aside."

The Republic's Department of Justice told Vice News co-operation between it and the UK on immigration issues is "essential", adding that Irish immigration "look at all the evidence available before reaching a decision" and this will continue post-Brexit.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "The Government has agreed with the EU that the UK and Ireland can continue to make arrangements between themselves with regards to travel under the Common Travel Area, which predates membership of the EU."