Most checks on goods arriving in NI from GB ‘to be removed’

Move by EU set to be unveiled today comes after days of increasing tension over protocol

Most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain will be removed by the EU, reports have suggested.

Half of customs checks and over half of checks on meat and plants could be lifted under proposals from Brussels set to be unveiled today, the Guardian reported.

The move by EU Brexit commissioner Maros Sefcovic comes after UK negotiator Lord Frost called on the EU to agree to fundamental changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol trading arrangements that govern the movement of goods across the Irish Sea.

After days of rising tension, Lord Frost called for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to be removed as an overseer of EU law being applied to Northern Ireland. The EU move has been seen as a bid to ‘de-dramatise’ the situation.

It’s understood the EU proposals will not address Lord Frost’s surprise ECJ demands, which only emerged this week.

Yesterday, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned that temporary fixes or tinkering around the edges will not resolve problems with the Protocol.

However, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill accused the UK Government of “acting duplicitously” in negotiations with the EU and “attempting to tear up yet another international agreement”.

“The attempts by the Tories and the DUP to undermine the protections and opportunities of the protocol and impose a hard border must be opposed,” she added.

In a speech in Lisbon yesterday, Lord Frost said without scrapping the ECJ arbitration role, the protocol could never command the support of both unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland.

Responding to the speech, Sir Jeffrey said: “The people who live and work here need a solution which can command support throughout the community. That is why, when I became leader just over 100 days ago, I made this my number one priority.

“This is not a time for tinkering around the edges with temporary fixes. We need a long-term solution which will then allow us all to plan and get back to focusing on fixing our public services rather debating the protocol.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken said: “That Lord Frost is asking the EU to help maintain the delicate balance between the communities in Northern Ireland should give those in Brussels and Dublin pause to consider the way in which they wish to conduct the critical negotiations that will follow.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole criticised Lord Frost’s remarks.

“The EU is poised to make proposals which we hope will contribute to repairing relationships across these islands and managing the flow of trade between Northern Ireland and Britain under the protocol. It is frankly a bad faith intervention for the UK Government to distort the facts of the protocol and peddle misinformation on the eve of a new round of negotiations,” he said.

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry MP claimed the UK Government was more interested in continued confrontation than seeking solutions.

“Rather than await the proposals from the European Commission on Wednesday, he has chosen to enter into another layer of delusion,” he said

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “If, as Lord Frost says, it is the UK that governs NI, then there must be an end to the EU’s writ in this part of the UK — that requires us not being subject, not just to the ECJ, but EU laws and an end to GB being a ‘third country’ in terms of trade. Put simply, it requires an end to the protocol in all its parts.”

Meanwhile, MLAs clashed yesterday over a High Court ruling that the DUP boycott of north-south meetings in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol is unlawful. Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson raised the matter in an urgent question to First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr Dickson asked whether meetings of the North South Ministerial Council would resume immediately after the ruling. Responding, Mr Givan said the judgment was “currently being considered”.

Mr Dickson further asked, “having had his party placed in the dock yesterday”, what action he now proposes to ensure that he and all the executive ministers would “adhere to the ruling of the court”. Mr Givan said the “way to resolve this is through a political resolution”. “I look forward to what the European Union will publish tomorrow.”

Later Mr Givan indicated that health business was exempt from the boycott.

He added: “I have also added to that, given that the peace-plus programme has within it a particular theme that relates to health and funding associated with that, subject to the Deputy First Minister approving, that that meeting should take place and it should then approve the peace-plus funding in respect of the urgent procedure that the Finance Minister (Conor Murphy) has requested.”