MPs summoned to Parliament on Monday as Sunak has ‘constructive’ meeting with retail bosses

Conservative MPs have been ordered to attend the House of Commons on Monday amid expectations of a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Cabinet ministers have also been told to be ready for a potential conference call this weekend, which is likely to take place on Sunday.

MPs have been informed there is to be a three-line whip on Monday, meaning they must attend the Commons, The Times has reported.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to hold further talks with the DUP and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyden ahead of any announcement.

No 10 sources confirmed that Mr Sunak on Friday also had "constructive engagement" with supermarket bosses and "fast parcel operators", along with other businesses, about the protocol and the issues he is attempting to fix.

Any attempt by the DUP to oppose the government’s potential deal could once again delay its announcement.

The PM had been intending to announce the deal this week, but opposition from the DUP and other Eurosceptic MPs have forced a delay.

A source told The Times that Mr Sunak ‘just wants to get this done’ and believes the NI Protocol is ‘simply not working’, but the PM is expected to face opposition from within his own party.

It comes after Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson warned that dropping the NI Protocol Bill would be a mistake.

"I think the best way forward is the Northern Ireland bill,” he told Sky News.

"It’s a very good bill. It fixes all the problems. It solves the problems that we have in the Irish Sea, it solves the problems of paperwork, VAT and so on.”

He added: “I’d go with that one.”

Under Mr Sunak’s plan almost all checks on goods travelling between Britain and Northern Ireland would be removed, while Westminster would also be free to set Northern Ireland’s VAT and state aid policy for the first time since Brexit.

The deal would also give the NI Assembly and UK government the right to be consulted on new EU laws affecting NI for the first time, giving the potential for them to be disapplied.

It is understood that it does not meet the DUP’s main demand of a Stormont veto on single market legislation affecting Northern Ireland.

Senior Eurosceptic Conservatives have said any significant change needs to be scrutinised by MPs, with Mr Sunak suggesting during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that MPs would be given a say.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly indicated that ministers will not sign off on a deal over the protocol with Brussels until the DUP's concerns are addressed.

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: "The things they're concerned about, the things we're concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving.

"Some of them are technical trade issues and very complicated and some of them are really simple but important principles, like Northern Ireland's place as an integral part of the United Kingdom. And that sense of sovereignty, the importance of a democratic voice.

"So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved, then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we've addressed their concerns and until we have addressed those concerns we're not going to sign off on the deal."

However, when asked again whether the Government would not press ahead with a deal not backed by the DUP, he said: "No, what I've said is we've got to make sure that the issues they've highlighted are addressed."

Downing Street insisted that no decision had yet been made.