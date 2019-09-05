MPs to vote again on early general election, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg announces

Jacob Rees-Mogg made the announcement in the Commons on Thursday (PA)

MPs will again vote on whether to call a snap election, it has been announced.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said a motion relating to an early general election has been scheduled for consideration next Monday, September 9.

Mr Rees-Mogg indicated the bill would make it onto the statute books before Parliament is prorogued on Monday.

"(There will be) a motion relating to an early parliamentary general election," he said.

"The House will not adjourn until royal assent has been received to all acts. A message may be received from the Lords' commissioner and I will return to the House on Monday with further information if necessary."

The move comes following a tumultuous few days at Westminster, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a series of defeat at the hands of opposition MPs and Tory rebels.

On Wednesday, MPs passed a motion tabled by Labour Hilary Benn aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit and the PM attempted to call an early election, but the move failed to get the backing of the two-thirds of MPs required to go ahead.

Labour refused to back a snap poll until the Benn bill was made into law and a no-deal exit was firmly taken off the table.

Boris Johnson has mooted October 15 as a potential date for an election, however it is understood opposition MPs are in discussions on whether to hold the vote before or after the original Brexit deadline of October 31.

Meanwhile, the PM's Commons majority was dealt a further blow on Thursday when Jo Johnson, his brother and Cabinet minister, announced his resignation.

Writing on Twitter, Jo Johnson said that "in recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest".

A Number 10 spokesman said the PM would like thank his brother for his service.

"He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP. The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo," the spokesman said.

"The constituents of Orpington could not have asked for a better representative."

His resignation comes just days after 21 Tory MPs were expelled from the party for voting against the Government to avoid a no-deal Brexit.