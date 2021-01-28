Naomi Long condemns 'nonsense' bomb hoax at Alliance office over Brexit

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has condemned those behind a hoax bomb threat at her constituency office.

The Alliance leader and MLA for East Belfast revealed the news in a tweet tonight.

Ms Long, whose party opposed Brexit, wrote: "The @PoliceServiceNI have enough to do right now without dealing with bomb hoaxes at our office over Brexit. Whoever was behind the nonsense today needs to wise up. If you have any information on these hoaxes, please report it on 101. Wasting police time is an offence..."

Other party members also took to Twitter tonight to condemn the incident.

South Antrim MLA and Policing Board member John Blair said: "Inflammatory language and reaction has consequences. This time a waste of police resources and stressing communities when there is already enough pressure on both."

East Antrim Assembly member Stewart Dickson added: "Proof if proof required inflammatory words have consequences, we are not and never have or will be intimidated."

Former Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Peter McReynolds said: "Wasting police time, public money and threatening democracy is the ultimate self indulgence. If that’s your idea of a solution, you need to think a bit harder."

Cllr Rachael Ferguson wrote "Doesn’t matter your views on Brexit, How are we supposed to live in a society where we can truly live in peace if your going to use a bomb threat as part of your argument against something you don’t agree with. Anyone with info please contact the PSNI."

Meanwhile, Doug Beattie, UUP MLA for Upper Bann said the incident was "utterly disgraceful", adding "absolute stupidity at every level. This is not an innocent act, you endanger citizens, the police and army specialists. Wise up."

His Lagan Valley party colleague Robbie Butler added: "Quite simply appalling! My generation had enough of this the next generation deserve much better."