NI 'left in limbo,' says UUP's Aiken as UK prepares for no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister said unless there is a ‘fundamental change of approach’ from the EU, the UK will move to an Australia-style relationship.

UUP leader Steve Aiken has called on the EU and UK to get back to meaningful negotiations in order to secure a Brexit deal.

The MLA said Northern Ireland had been "ignored again" as the Prime Minister indicated no deal was becoming more likely ahead of the end of the transition period at the end of the year.

Boris Johnson has said that unless there is a “fundamental change of approach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World Trade Organisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.

That would see tariffs imposed and likely increased prices on a range of goods.

Steve Aiken described the move as "profoundly disappointing especially for the people of Northern Ireland".

"It raises uncertainty to unprecedented levels.

"On many occasions in the past the EU and the UK Government have equally ignored the needs of Northern Ireland and yet again we are being left, at best, in limbo. Northern Ireland has been kicked around for long enough."

He aded: "If the EU and the Prime Minister are really committed to ensuring that the Belfast Agreement is respected, then we encourage both sets of protagonists to get back to the negotiating table – and to do it now.

"The posturing and unhelpful rhetoric emanating from Dublin, Brussels and London is helping no one – least of all our businesses, farmers and consumers.

" That this is occurring in the midst of a global pandemic makes this the worst form of irresponsible behaviour – on all sides. They should end the high wire acts and negotiate seriously to reach agreement.”

The Prime Minister said this week’s EU summit in Brussels has made clear the EU is not prepared to offer the kind of Canada-style deal the UK is seeking.

“They want the continued ability to control our destiny and freedom, our fisheries, in a way that is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Given that this summit appears to explicitly rule out a Canada-style deal, I think that we should ready for January 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia’s.”

Mr Johnson had previously said that if there was no agreement by the time of the two-day summit, which began on Thursday, he would walk away from the negotiating table.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came after the summit conclusions agreed on Thursday called on the UK to make the “necessary moves to make an agreement possible”.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he is ready to travel to London on Monday to continue the negotiations.

Following Mr Johnson’s statement, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that visit will still go ahead as planned.

“The EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price,” she tweeted.

“As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations.”

Asked if he is now walking away from the negotiating table, Mr Johnson said: “What we are saying to them is, ‘Come here, come to us if there is some fundamental change of approach’.

“Otherwise we are more than happy to talk about the practicalities that I described – social security issues, road haulage and so on.

“But unless there is a fundamental change in approach, we are going to go for the Australia solution.

“And we should do it with great confidence – as I said, high hearts and confidence because we can do it.”

In the run up to the summit, both sides had acknowledged significant differences remained over the issues of future fishing rights and state aid rules.

However few in Brussels believe Mr Johnson will simply walk away from the negotiating table.