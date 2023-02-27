NI Protocol deal: Jeffrey Donaldson says DUP will ‘consider very carefully’ new Windsor Framework – as it happened

PM says Windsor Framework removes “any sense of border in Irish Sea”, “safeguards sovereignty” for Northern Ireland, adding people in NI will see the benefits “almost immediately”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will "consider very carefully" the terms of the new protocol deal.

"The DUP can take credit for the fact that we even got to this point," he told Sky News.

"We need to consider very carefully the text, the legal text associated with this agreement, the political declaration.

"We will take our time to examine them, to assess what they mean in practice for Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom."

Meanwhile, his party’s North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley Jr, has a “gut instinct that this will not cut the mustard".

Earlier Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the deal agreed with the European Union over the NI Protocol as a “decisive breakthrough”.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, he said it has “removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”.

He also said Parliament will have a vote on the deal "at the appropriate time", adding: "I think it's important we give everyone the time and the space they need to consider the detail of the framework."

Official documents:

The Windsor Framework: A New Way Forward (Source: UK Government)

The Windsor Framework: Sector Explainer (Source: UK Government)

Mr Sunak continued: "I believe the Windsor Framework marks a turning point for the people of Northern Ireland.

"It fixes the practical problems they face, it preserves the balance of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

"Now of course parties will want to consider the agreement in detail, a process that will need time and care.

It comes after the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen travelled to the UK to put the finishing touches to the agreement.

The political institutions at Stormont collapsed last year as part of the DUP protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Speaking at Stormont, Ms O'Neill said her party was working through all the detail of the new agreement.

She added: "The fact that both sides have arrived at this point today, that is something that will be well received.

"I was always very clear that the protections that were secured within the protocol were very necessary, they remain necessary. Protecting those things that were working and smoothing out the things that needed to be fixed, that is the position we are standing in this evening.

"All different parties need to sit down at the executive table taking the decisions which impact on people's lives, that is where we should be."

TUV leader Jim Allister has criticised the framework, stating that it “will not have the legal effect that the Protocol was given by Section 7A of the EU Withdrawal Act.”

"And, I heard nothing of new legislation to give precedence to ‘the framework’” he added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has appealed to NI’s political leaders “to approach this moment in good faith and with a common determination to restore our Assembly and Executive”.

Naomi Long, leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, said she would be examining the details.

"We've been very clear from the beginning what our expectations would be, we would want to still maintain dual market access, that's important for businesses in Northern Ireland," she said.

"We also want to see a reduction in the amount of bureaucracy that the protocol creates, particularly for those who are importing goods from GB into Northern Ireland.

"We're also looking for stability because businesses are telling us very clearly that what they want are stable outcomes."

