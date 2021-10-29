NI Protocol: EU to refuse renegotiation on role of European Court of Justice

UK's Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost welcomed the EU's NI Protocol proposals, but says many are "problematic". Photo credit: (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in oversight of the Northern Ireland Protocol will not be renegotiated, according to a paper sent to EU member states.

According to RTE News, the paper circulated by the European Commission said the EU “will not renegotiate the Protocol and the role of the Court of Justice is not up for discussion”.

It comes as London and Brussels are currently locked in negotiations to try to redraw aspects of the protocol and cut some of the red tape it has created on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to ensure the Irish land border remained free flowing post-Brexit. It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs checks to the sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Many loyalists and unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming it has weakened Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

Earlier this month the UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost described the ECJ’s oversight in the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “red line”.

Following a meeting between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday, the UK Government described the distance between the two parties as “substantial”.

"Lord Frost and EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic met today in London to assess the latest state of play in our talks about the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol," a UK Government spokesman said.

"The week's talks have been conducted in a constructive spirit. While there is some overlap between our positions on a subset of the issues, the gaps between us remain substantial.

"As we have noted before, the EU's proposals represent a welcome step forward but do not free up goods movements between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the extent necessary for a durable solution.

"Nor do they yet engage with the changes needed in other areas, such as subsidy policy, VAT, and governance of the protocol, including the role of the Court of Justice.

"Our position remains that substantial changes to the protocol will be needed if we are to find a sustainable solution that works in the best interests of Northern Ireland and supports the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. Lord Frost and the vice president, and their teams, will meet again in Brussels next week."

According to the paper seen by RTE news, the EU said the protocol is part of an “unprecedented” agreement.

“Under these circumstances the Court of Justice needs to play its role as provided in the Protocol in respect of all matters of interpretation and application of those provisions of EU law which the Protocol makes applicable in the United Kingdom or in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland,” the paper states.

“Rather the opposite: one of the key interests of NI business is to be part of the single market for goods. Being part of the single market means applying EU law and the application of EU law implies a role for the [ECJ], as foreseen by the Protocol.”