NI Protocol must allow for pounds and ounces to avoid ‘two-speed UK’, say Brexiteers

Labour MPs say constituents care more about losing universal credit uplift

Tory Brexiteers have warned the Northern Ireland Protocol must allow pounds and ounces to be used in the province to prevent a “two-speed UK”.

The comments come ahead of the opening of treaty talks between the EU and UK on resolving issues around the protocol.

The Daily Telegraph reports that imperial measurements will not be returning to Northern Ireland under government plans to slash EU red tape because of the Brexit deal to stop a hard Irish border.

The UK Government announced plans to revert to imperial measurements that were adopted in the early 19th century.

It came in formally around 1965 and its use accelerated in the UK after it joined what would become the European Union. And in 2000 it became UK law.

Packaging could still use imperial, but metric measurements had to be included and prominently.

Following the UK’s departure from the EU traders in Britain can opt to sell exclusively in pounds and ounces after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to “bring back that ancient liberty”.

However, Northern Irish shops will still have to display grams and kilograms under the terms of the protocol.

The protocol was brought about to avoid a border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and see NI follows some EU rules, including on measurements.

Lord Frost begins negotiations with Brussels on Monday over issues around the instrument.

The European Commission has offered a significant reduction Irish Sea border checks but the DUP have argued that proposals fall "a long way short of being the basis of a sustainable solution”.

Lord Frost has been put under pressure by unionist parties to secure changes that would prevent a “two-speed UK”, with some of his Conservative colleagues saying Northern Ireland must be able to make the same reforms as the rest of Britain.

In the upcoming talks Lord Frost looks set to demand that Brussels allow the return of free movement of pets into Northern Ireland from Britain, which is limited because NI follows EU animal health rules.

Changes to the weighing system have been criticised by the Labour party with MPs making the point that their constituents are more concerned about losing “20 quid per week from their universal credit” rather than twenty ounces or twenty pounds.

Others have said their constituents have never raised it as an issue.