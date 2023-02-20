NI Protocol talks continue as Chris Heaton-Harris and James Cleverly to hold second meeting with Maros Sefcovic

The UK appeared to inch closer to a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol after "productive" talks were held during an "intensive" phase of negotiations.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will hold a second meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic later this week.

After a video call on Monday with Mr Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris, Mr Sefcovic tweeted: “A productive video call with @JamesCleverly and @chhcalling, taking stock of our work to find joint solutions to everyday concerns in Northern Ireland.

“Our top priority is to succeed for the benefit of all communities. Hard work continues. We've agreed to meet later this week.”

Downing Street, meanwhile, said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill currently going through Westminster was an "important piece of legislation" but the Prime Minister's official spokesman refused to set out details on its future progress.

It came after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the legislation was "one of the biggest tools that we have in solving the problem on the Irish Sea".

The Prime Minister's spokesman said: "Negotiations with the EU continue. In the absence of that there's no change to our existing position.

"We have the Bill which has been introduced but we haven't set out the next steps for it at his point."

Rishi Sunak is facing growing resistance from the DUP and Tory Brexiteers to the deal, with East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson saying he does not believe an agreement will be struck this week.

Senior Tories also stepped up warnings to Mr Sunak not to try to broker a deal which is unacceptable to the DUP, amid fears the Government is giving too much ground to the EU.

No 10 denied suggestions the Prime Minister had been forced to delay an announcement - which had been widely expected as early as Tuesday - amid concerns of a backlash at Westminster.

Downing Street has refused to say whether MPs will get a vote on any new deal.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said negotiations were continuing to resolve the outstanding issues and "you will hear our position should a deal be agreed".

It is believed Mr Sunak has been warned that more than 100 Tory MPs could rebel over the proposed agreement.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Thurrock in Essex, said: "I think it should be put to a vote, and I'm very clear to the Prime Minister I will put the country first and the party second and he should do the same."

On Monday Mr Wilson told Sky News’ Kay Burley he didn’t believe the deal would occur as quickly as some predicted, as Mr Sunak “realises that there are barriers and hills to climb.”

“(Mr Sunak) knows the kind of issues that have to be dealt with. I hope he does go into negotiations with a full understanding of what is required," he said.

The Prime Minister travelled to Belfast last week amid speculation a deal was close. He also met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen over the weekend in Munich.

At the weekend former PM Boris Johnson urged Mr Sunak not to abandon legislation he introduced aimed at over-riding parts of the protocol.

Mr Wilson added if any possible deal is made which keeps Northern Ireland within the EU single market “we are not going to do that because we believe such an arrangement is designed to take us out of the United Kingdom and indeed would take us out of the United Kingdom.”

He added: "Increasingly we would have to agree EU laws which diverge from UK laws and in doing so would separate our own country from the United Kingdom.

"We are British and we expect to be governed by British law, not Brussels law. We would certainly not collaborate in administering Brussels law in our part of the United Kingdom."

The DUP are currently blocking the functioning of powersharing at Stormont and has made clear it will not allow devolution to return unless major changes to the Protocol are delivered, meaning any deal on the trade arrangements must ‘pass seven tests’ set out by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in 2021.

Mr Wilson said he is concerned the UK Government had gone into the negotiations with "an attitude of defeat" and may have conceded too much ground to the EU.

TUV leader Jim Allister also cautioned unionists on the outcome of the deal, saying “whatever the spin”, his party will not accept an outcome which still has Northern Ireland in the EU single market.

“When all is said and done the critical test of any Sunak deal with the EU will be constitutional, not economic," he said.

“I caution fellow unionists, tempted to stretch themselves to secure a deal, not to fall for the carrot of access for NI to the EU single market, because that comes at a toxic price, namely, supplicant acceptance of EU law and its ECJ.

“If NI is to be outside the EU then we must of constitutional necessity be outside its single market and customs regime. Of course, to trade into the EU market, or any other market, (as is the case for GB) our goods must meet their standards, but none of that requires membership of their single market, nor a dual regulatory regime."

He said Northern Ireland’s constitutional and trading position “is not the stuff of Venn diagrams, where we straddle both legal orders, but must be as proscribed by the Acts of Union” and his party will not accept “ifs or buts.”

Veteran Tory Eurosceptic Sir Bernard Jenkin said that any deal which did not lead to a return to powersharing at the Stormont Assembly by the DUP - which walked out in protest at the protocol - would be "completely disastrous".

Earlier, former cabinet minister Simon Clarke backed Mr Johnson’s call for ministers to press on with legislation enabling them to override parts of the protocol.

He said the Protocol Bill, currently paused in the House of Lords, would strengthen the hand of ministers in negotiations and could ultimately provide a better solution than a new deal with the EU.

"It is absolutely imperative tactically to give our negotiators the strongest possible hand to play with Brussels," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"If the perception is there that the Bill is moribund then that will, I am afraid, weaken our hand very considerably.

"We need to make sure that if a deal is struck here it is genuinely a better one than that we can achieve through our own legislation to fix the protocol."