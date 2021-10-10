NI Protocol: UK warns role of European Court of Justice ‘red line’ in new talks

The European Court of Justice’s oversight in the Northern Ireland Protocol is a “red line”, Lord Frost is expected to warn ahead of new talks with the EU.

The peer is to use a speech in Portugal on Tuesday to call for "significant" changes to the post-Brexit agreement he negotiated, including over the role of European judges.

It comes as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there needs to be “concrete legislative changes” in any renegotiation and dismissed the idea of just “a change in language” from the trading bloc.

He told the Daily Telegraph if sufficient changes are not made by the EU, the leader “will not resile” from his threat to walk out of Stormont and “let the public have their say on the Irish Sea border” through an election.

"The last number of weeks have sent a clear message to the European Union that, if they really believe in stability and protecting the progress made in Northern Ireland, then they need to think again,” he added.

"Whilst the “not an inch” rhetoric from the EU has changed and is progress, our Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland requires more than a change in language.

“We will want to see concrete legislative changes that deal with all the problems Northern Ireland faces because of the Protocol, whether that is in agrifood, manufacturing or on our supermarket shelves.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

But unionists have been pressuring for it to be scrapped because of the trade barriers it has created on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

The warning from Lord Frost will come a day before the EU is expected to produce plans to resolve issues with the protocol, which has led to economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Brussels is likely to propose that chilled meats can continue crossing the Irish Sea from Britain after the end of the current grace periods, in a move to alleviate the so-called sausage wars.

But Lord Frost will use the speech in Lisbon to warn that compromises must go far further than this to address issues such as the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.

He will share a “new legal text” with the European Commission to propose the "foundation" for a new protocol to support the Good Friday Agreement.

It is understood he will insist that the proposed new protocol should form part of the recent UK-EU trade agreement, unlike the current version which sits within the withdrawal deal signed as the UK quit the bloc.

"The EU now needs to show ambition and willingness to tackle the fundamental issues at the heart of the protocol head on," he is expected to tell the diplomatic community.

“No one should be in any doubt about the seriousness of the situation.

"The commission have been too quick to dismiss governance as a side issue. The reality is the opposite.

"The role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland and the consequent inability of the UK Government to implement the very sensitive arrangements in the protocol in a reasonable way has created a deep imbalance in the way the protocol operates.

"Without new arrangements in this area, the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive."

In the event that the EU refuses "significant changes" both to remove trade barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland and eliminate the role of the ECJ, Number 10 is planning to trigger Article 16 of the protocol in order to unilaterally suspend parts of the agreement.

A Government source threatened that the UK would trigger the safeguard mechanism if the EU proposals amount to "tinkering around the edges".

Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney questioned whether UK ministers "actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations?"

"EU working seriously to resolve practical issues with implementation of Protocol - so UKG (Government) creates a new 'red line' barrier to progress, that they know EU can't move on... are we surprised?" he tweeted.