Nigel Dodds backs comments on ‘brutal’ NI Protocol 

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said the description of the NI Protocol consent mechanism as a “brutal deviation” from the Belfast Agreement should make some parties wake up.

Lord Dodds was referring to comments by one of the Republic's former Brexit negotiators, Rory Montgomery, on how Stormont would vote on the continuation of the NI Protocol in four years time.

The vote over whether to keep the Protocol will be on a majority basis, rather than the usual way the Assembly votes on contentious issues, requiring a majority of both unionists and nationalists to pass.

Mr Montgomery, a leading official for the Irish government throughout the Brexit process, told RTÉ's Brexit Republic podcast that the vote was not in breach of the Good Friday Agreement.

But he added: "Votes in the Assembly are or can be on the basis of cross-community consent and this was a deviation from that principle in a pretty brutal way."

He also said it had been a mistake to give the Assembly any role, as it was not a devolved issue. "In almost every way it was a very bad idea," he said.

"It didn't placate those it was intended to placate and it caused other problems."

Lord Dodds said that despite Mr Montgomery’s role, “even he can see how the Northern Ireland Protocol drives a coach and horses through the Belfast Agreement”.

“Whilst I take issue with some of Rory Montgomery’s comments, it is incredibly noteworthy that he can see the abandonment of cross-community support as a ‘brutal deviation” from the Belfast Agreement.

“It is appalling that the so-called protectors of the Belfast Agreement in Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party cannot see through their EU tinted glasses to appreciate how the Protocol destroys cross-community consent and causes greater political instability.

“The Protocol was foisted upon Northern Ireland despite the opposition of every Unionist party.

"Such an approach runs contrary to the principles of consensus politics.

“It is time for the Protocol to be replaced with an agreement which does not undermine the economic and constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland.”