No love lost for Brexit as Six by Nico's Valentine dinner scuppered for NI romantics

Romantic: But NI home deliveries for Valentine’s Day have proved to be impossible for one restaurant chain

Romance may not be dead in Northern Ireland but Brexit has dealt a crushing blow to Valentine's night love-in plans for scores of amorous couples here.

A major restaurant chain has had to scrap its home deliveries to Northern Ireland on the big night, blaming the new import regulations surrounding Brexit.

Couples who had been looking forward to receiving Six by Nico's pre-prepared food boxes from its Scottish base to finish off at home on Valentine's Day have now been sent a message from the Home-X delivery platform breaking the bad news.

And, in a further twist, there is also bad news for budding romantics aiming to woo their dates with roses.

While Brexit is not the problem here - roses all come in from Holland via Dublin - some florists have been reporting getting just half their normal amount due to lockdown and are trying to increase delivery drivers to get bouquets out.

With Six by Nico - whose owner Nico Simeone opened a hugely popular £500,000 restaurant in Belfast's Waring Street in March 2019 - Brexit is the main issue. It cannot get its food across the water to Northern Ireland.

The email from Home-X, which was launched by the team behind Six by Nico and represents a number of other food outlets as well, said: "Due to Brexit and some of the new regulations on imports to Northern Ireland, we are currently unable to ship orders to Northern Ireland which has left us extremely disappointed."

The note apologised for the situation, adding: "These circumstances are sadly out of our control and our team have been working relentlessly to provide a solution."

The email added: "To give you some insight, we ship all of our Home-X orders from Glasgow and the solution we are working towards is to hopefully set up a temporary production from the Six by Nico restaurant in Belfast. However this, with restricting timescales and some packaging obstacles to overcome, may not be as quick as we hope."

One Belfast woman, who did not want to be named, said she and her husband were gutted by the development.

"We've had great food from Nico before and so for Valentine's night we had ordered the 'Hebrides' menu, which for £60 was giving us a feast from the islands of smoked salmon from Harris followed by black pudding and pork from Stornoway and then a 'Tipsy Laird' trifle and cheese from Mull.

"We are extremely disappointed. It's bad enough not being able to go out for a Valentine's meal to somewhere like Six by Nico because of the pandemic lockdown but when your home delivery is scuppered by Brexit too it's even more frustrating.

"It's been difficult to arrange an alternative but we are determined to find another delivery to make our Valentine's Day complete."