Northern Ireland is a political football in Brexit talks, says UUP's Aiken

UUP leader urges parties to unite as transition period enters last 100 days

Pawns: Steve Aiken says NI is being used by Brussels to pressurise Downing Street

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has called on London and Brussels to "stop using Northern Ireland as a political football".

He was speaking as the SDLP expressed serious concern that the UK was still holding open the possibility of ending the year without a trade deal with the EU.

Sinn Fein said it was "more important than ever" to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Aiken said the people here were being "used as pawns" by Brussels to pressurise Downing Street. "It is simply outrageous that the EU - cheered on by the government of the Republic of Ireland and northern nationalism - has sought to make Northern Ireland part of the price the UK must pay for Brexit," he said.

"The fact that we find ourselves in this position is the result of the failure of diplomacy between the UK and the EU.

"I call upon all political parties here to join with us in writing to Michel Barnier and Michael Gove, who are holding informal talks in London over the next few days.

"I want to ask them to stop using Northern Ireland as a political football and for both of them to use their best endeavours to ensure that certainty is provided now to the people they purport to be supporting through the Belfast Agreement."

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said: "It is now just 100 days until the end of the Brexit transition period and potentially a devastating crash-out Brexit which will have a catastrophic impact on our economy and our peace agreements.

"The Brexit countdown clock is loudly ticking and there is still huge uncertainty as a result of the actions of this British government, which has shown time and time again that it does not care about the impact of Brexit on the north.

"In particular, the business community and traders are crying out for answers about what will happen post-Brexit.

"In the place of clarity, all the British government have given is a commitment to break international law and ride roughshod over the Good Friday Agreement."

He added: "As the deadline draws nearer it is more vital than ever that the Withdrawal Agreement, the Irish protocol and the Good Friday Agreement are protected."

SDLP MLA Matt O'Toole said: "It's almost impossible to believe that in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, the UK is still holding open the possibility of leaving the transition period without a deal.

"It is unconscionable that they are refusing to implement the protocol to protect Northern Ireland properly while also resiling from the legal obligations they have made.

"The Assembly has passed an SDLP motion rejecting the Internal Market Bill. The British government needs to finally do right by people and businesses and live up to its commitments."

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said: "With the end of the transition period approaching it reinforces the need for serious engagement.

"Whilst a great deal of focus has been placed on the UK government, as has been common throughout this process, the attitude and actions of the EU often goes without scrutiny.

"The Withdrawal Agreement requires both parties to use 'best endeavours' to negotiate an agreement, but despite their stated commitment there is still no acceptance that domestic goods purchased in supermarkets in Northern Ireland do not pose a threat to the EU single market."

Sir Jeffrey added: "Unless there is movement by the EU, every tin of beans going to supermarkets in Northern Ireland from Britain will be subject to check when the normal situation is that 1-3% of international goods are subject to check.

"It is intolerable that we cannot get a commitment from the EU to enable the purchase of goods from within our own UK market without this unnecessary bureaucracy.

"Instead of talking up threats to peace in Northern Ireland, it would be much better if the remaining 100 days was used to demonstrate some real commitment to the Belfast Agreement and the consent principle by ensuring Northern Ireland can do business with our largest market in the rest of the UK."