Northern Ireland politicians round on Boris Johnson as he halts Brexit talks

Northern Ireland politicians round on PM over failure to reach trade agreement

Senior political figures in Northern Ireland have rounded on Boris Johnson after he called a halt to talks with Brussels on a post-Brexit free trade agreement, warning the UK to prepare for a final no-deal break with the European Union.

The Prime Minister accused EU leaders of seeking to impose a series of "unacceptable" demands and called for a "fundamental change of approach" if there was to be any agreement.

The immediate response from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was to say that the EU would carry on negotiating, with talks next week in London going ahead as planned.

However, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said the negotiations were now "over".

He said there was "no point" in the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier travelling to the UK unless the EU changed its negotiating position.

"The trade talks are over. The EU have effectively ended them by saying that they do not want to change their negotiating position," the spokesman said.

"There is only any point in Michel Barnier coming to London next week if he is prepared to discuss all of the issues on the basis of legal texts in an accelerated way, without the UK being required to make all of the moves. Or he is willing to discuss the practicalities of areas such as travel and haulage, which the PM mentioned in his statement. If not, there is no point in coming."

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "The DUP wants to see a deal between the UK and the EU. However, it is evident that throughout these negotiations the EU has failed to display a practical desire to reach agreement. Time after time they have failed to treat United Kingdom as an equal partner or respect the constitutional status of Northern Ireland.

"The DUP continues to advocate for a fair and far-reaching deal with our closest neighbours. This is in the interests of communities across Northern Ireland and in every part of the UK. Despite the nature of today's announcement, we suspect this process still has some distance to travel and like any negotiation will run down to the wire."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "The clock is ticking but there is still time for a deal to be done. Boris Johnson needs to end the bluster. Our communities, businesses and farmers need certainty, not a no-deal crash-out."

She called on the UK government to stop "steamrolling the interests of our island" and implement the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken called on the PM to "end the high wire acts in EU-UK negotiations".

"The announcement by the Prime Minister that we need to start preparing for no deal is profoundly disappointing, especially for the people of Northern Ireland," he said. "It raises uncertainty to unprecedented levels. On many occasions in the past the EU and the UK Government have equally ignored the needs of Northern Ireland and yet again we are being left, at best, in limbo. Northern Ireland has been kicked around for long enough."

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said it was "immoral" for Mr Johnson to prioritise theatrics over the welfare of an anxious people.

Mr Johnson had previously said that he would walk away from the negotiations if there was no agreement on a deal by the time of this week's EU summit in Brussels.