Northern Ireland Protocol: Truss in new warning to Brussels over NI Executive

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned the EU that if it does not show the "requisite flexibility" over the Northern Ireland Protocol the UK will have "no choice but to act" alone.

It's after a call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

A Foreign Office spokesman said Ms Truss made clear that the UK's "overriding priority" is to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

She told Mr Sefcovic the protocol has become "the greatest obstacle" to forming a new Northern Ireland Executive.

The DUP is refusing to enter into a new powersharing administration with Sinn Fein unless there are significant changes to the protocol which governs post-Brexit trading arrangements following last week’s Assembly election. The party has refused to confirm whether they will nominate a speaker to the Assembly on Friday.

What exactly is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

However, Mr Sefcovic insisted that there is "no room to expand the EU negotiating mandate or introduce new proposals to reduce the overall level of trade friction".

The spokesman said: "The Foreign Secretary noted this with regret and said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom, and if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then, as a responsible Government, we would have no choice but to act."

It was reported on Wednesday evening the attorney general Suella Braverman had approved the scrapping of large parts of the protocol.

Ms Braverman advised that legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol would be legal because the EU’s implementation of it is “disproportionate and unreasonable” - and is causing social unrest, according to The Times.

It means there could be new legislation scrapping checks on goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland.

In his own statement, Mr Sefcovic said: "I am convinced that only joint solutions will work. Unilateral action, effectively disapplying an international agreement such as the protocol, is simply not acceptable.

Meanwhile, President Biden is reported to be on the verge of appointing a special US envoy to Northern Ireland because of growing concern in Washington about plans to revoke the deal.

In a letter to Truss last night senior US congressmen Bill Keating and Brendan Boyle warned the government that the move was in “direct confrontation” with the “wishes of the majority of elected officials” in the Northern Ireland assembly.

Mr Keating, who sits on the House foreign affairs committee, and Mr Boyle, chairman of the congressional EU caucus, said told Ms Truss that the USwanted to act as “honest brokers” in the dispute, but warned that the “worst possible outcome of Brexit” would be one that led to “violence and upheaval” in Northern Ireland.

“We call on you to uphold your end of the deal and act in good faith within the parameters of international law,” they said.

Responding on Thursday morning to news of Ms Braverman’s advice, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he was “surprised” it had taken the UK government so long to take action.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, he said that the withdrawal agreement already allowed for the government to act when there is “substantial” trade or social unrest.

“The government has had an opportunity to do something a long time and hasn’t done it, we’ll not welcome this until we actually know what the government intends to do.”

Neale Richmond, Fine Gael’s spokesperson on European Affairs, accused the UK government of taking part in “a petty stunt”.

“Once again, playing to its own political base and listening to Sammy I think the British government must that nothing will please the DUP, the people that pushed Brexit the hardest have said no to every solution to a mess they’ve created for themselves.”

Elsewhere on Thursday morning, Commons leader Mark Spencer said the UK Government "will have to take action" if Northern Ireland's stability is damaged by post-Brexit trade arrangements.

DUP MP Ian Paisley told MPs at Business Questions that the Northern Ireland Protocol "continues to plague Northern Ireland politics".

Mr Spencer replied: "It is something the Foreign Secretary has been pursuing for a long time, trying to encourage colleagues in the EU to come to the table to find a way forward. She will continue with those plans.

"If the protocol is damaging the Good Friday Agreement, then the UK Government will have to take action."

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the Good Friday Agreement was more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol as he dismissed suggestions of any possible escalatory response from the European Union as "crazy".

He said there was no need for "drama" as he doubled down on hints he could override elements of the deal.