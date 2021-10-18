Northern Ireland will be ready for any cold spell: Stormont

Department eases fears over gritter shortages

The Department for Infrastructure said there is no shortage of gritter drivers here... and this is the sort of thing that can happen as a result. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Stormont has moved to allay fears that Northern Ireland could be hit by a shortage of gritter drivers this winter, after it emerged there were problems in other parts of the UK.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said there is no shortage of gritter drivers here for the upcoming winter season despite difficulties sourcing workers to carry out the task in England and Wales.

It said there is “sufficient cover” for any frost and snowfall in coming months, although in council areas in some parts of Great Britain, many roads risk being left covered in snow and ice when temperatures plummet, it has been warned.

Councils in England and Wales are planning for the winter but struggling to compete with private firms due to the driver shortage.

In a statement to this newspaper, a spokesperson for DfI said that final preparations are almost complete for their gritter fleet for this winter.

A spokesperson for DfI has said that it requires approximately 333 drivers and 133 gritters across Northern Ireland, which it currently has available, in order for it to deliver the winter service.

The Western area has the most lorry drivers and gritters available to cover that area, with the Eastern area the least.

The spokesperson confirmed that most of the drivers are drawn in from their internal workforce.

“Many are employed on road maintenance activities on a day to day basis, while others come from a wide range of roles across the Department,” they said.

“Approximately 50 are provided through an external driver contract.”

The spokesperson explained that the service is managed by Roads Division and is distributed differently across each area of Northern Ireland.

The Western area currently has the most lorry drivers, with 105 available there, and 41 gritters.

The Southern area has the second largest amount of drivers available, with 96 drivers and 37 gritters, and the Northern area has 81 and 35 respectively.

The Eastern area has the least resources available, with just 51 drivers and 20 gritters.

Last week, John Martin from the Road Haulage Association said there is a shortage of between 4,000 and 5,000 HGV drivers in Northern Ireland.

MLAs also heard a plea for recognition of drivers and an academy to keep a flow of young people entering the industry.

Seamus Leheny of Logistics UK said there was a lack of young drivers, with fewer than 2% of HGV drivers in Northern Ireland under the age of 25, due to insurance costs and lack of visibility of the industry.

He also cited the lack of facilities for drivers and safe secure parking as contributing factors.