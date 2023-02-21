Number of unresolved issues remain in protocol talks, says Downing Street

Downing Street has said “a number of unresolved issues” remain in protocol talks with Brussels ahead of further talks this afternoon between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovic.

They will hold a video call this afternoon around 4pm, while a face-to-face meeting between the two men and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is expected later this week.

In a media briefing, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Rishi Sunak had told a Cabinet meeting this morning that “intensive negotiations with the EU continue on resolving the issues with the way the protocol was being enforced”.

He said there was no discussion about the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and that Mr Sunak was not disappointed at being unable to present the meeting with a finished deal.

“Negotiations have progressed, and that is to be welcomed, but there still remain a number of unresolved issues. And as is the nature of these negotiations, it is often some of the more long-lasting challenges that need to be addressed as you get to this point, and that’s not unusual,” the spokesman said.

Asked why Mr Sunak had not been updating members of the DUP and ERG about the negotiations earlier, he added: “I wouldn’t agree with the premise of the question. We have been speaking to relevant parties at the appropriate times throughout this process.

"Engagement will continue as we continue to negotiate, emphasising there are still intensive negotiations ongoing. There is no finished deal.”

Meanwhile, Tory Brexiteers and ministers have been urged to give the Prime Minister the “time and space” to “thrash out” a new protocol deal amidst fears of a rebellion.

Mr Sunak is facing calls to allow MPs a vote on any final deal and The Times reported that some ministers could resign if his solution risks Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield told Times Radio: “I think we need to support the Prime Minister.

“There isn’t a deal done yet, so all these rumours about ministers or MPs not being happy, I haven’t seen the details. We have to give the Prime Minister that time and space to get these negotiations done.

"We need to give him the time and space to thrash out the final elements of any final deal.”

But prominent Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg said the tactics used by Mr Suank were similar to those used by former PM Theresa May, who was brought down over her failure to secure agreement on Brexit deals.

He said Mr Sunak should press ahead with the protocol bill, effectively ripping up parts of the agreement with Brussels, rather than seeking a deal which may not guarantee the return of the Stormont institutions.

On his ConservativeHome podcast, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “There seems to me to be no point in agreeing a deal that does not restore power-sharing.

“That must be the objective. If it doesn’t achieve that objective, I don’t understand why the government is spending political capital on something that won’t ultimately succeed.”

He said the protocol bill had the support of “the person who had a mandate from the British voters” — Boris Johnson — and he questioned Mr Sunak’s handling of the situation.