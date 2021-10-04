Plan to replace Northern Ireland Protocol drawn up by UK

The UK has drawn up plans to permanently replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Government is expected to announce in Manchester today.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost is expected to reiterate a warning at the Tory party conference that the Protocol he negotiated risks undermining the Good Friday Agreement and that the threshold for triggering Article 16, which effectively tear up parts of the deal, has been met.

The peer will also tell Brussels to be more “ambitious” in their approach and warn that “tinkering at the edges” will not fix the fundamental problems with the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

In his keynote speech, Lord Frost is expected to confirm the Government has now drafted full legal texts to override the Protocol, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Article 16 allows either the UK or the EU to take drastic action to mitigate the impact of the Protocol if they believe the conditions have been met — effectively dumping parts of the deal negotiated by both sides.

The Protocol was designed to avoid a hard border being established on the island of Ireland, but while there is a a free-flowing land border, it has resulted in a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Unionists have been vehemently opposed to the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, as it sees additional checks on goods arriving into the region from the rest of the UK.

The Telegraph reported that the text sets out a blueprint for cutting EU red tape here and ending the disruption to trade.

The plan would remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland not at risk of entering the EU, and remove medicines from the Protocol.

It will be seen as a bid to kickstart talks with the EU, which has yet to respond to UK proposals set out in July.

The minister is expected to say: “Without an agreed solution soon, we will need to act, using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism, to address the impact the protocol is having on Northern Ireland.”

Yesterday, Brandon Lewis said the UK has shown “good faith” in the ongoing negotiations by not triggering Article 16. The Northern Ireland Secretary said the UK wants to achieve “proper, sustainable” solutions to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“What we’re saying is that Article 16 conditions have been met. We could trigger it.

“But we’re showing our good faith in wanting to negotiate proper, sustainable solutions by not actually triggering it,” he said.

Mr Lewis was speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme on the opening day of the Tory conference.

But the Secretary of State also said there will always be the need for some kind of regulatory checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“What I have said, as Lord Frost and the PM have said, there will always be an agreement, a treaty, a structure between us and the EU for goods that are moving into the EU,” Mr Lewis said.