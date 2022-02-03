Political instability the last thing NI needs, says business chief Simon Hamilton

Ex-DUP minister joins health and education leaders to criticise move

Former DUP minister Simon Hamilton has criticised his old party following the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister, saying political instability is the “last thing” Northern Ireland needs.

The Belfast Chamber of Commerce chief executive said decisions on budgets and the lifting of Covid-19 guidance and restrictions will now go “unmade” — adversely impacting businesses and staff.

Mr Hamilton’s comments came as the health, education and business sectors across Northern Ireland lambasted the DUP’s decision to withdraw Mr Givan from the First Minister role in protest against the protocol.

Chair of the British Medical Association for Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, said the health service is at a “critical stage” following the pandemic and anything that puts it at further risk is “extremely worrying”.

He added that Mr Givan’s resignation was yet another blow to the morale of doctors and healthcare staff.

“We are waiting for the urgent care review, the elective care review and a roadmap for rolling out multi-disciplinary teams across Northern Ireland,” explained Dr Black.

“We also have a shortage of doctors here, and we were hoping to see funding for an increase in training numbers. All of these need the security of three-year funding; it is central to us being able to rebuild our health service.

“We have been consistently lobbying the Department [of Health] for pensions mitigations for senior doctors and without these we will see doctors leaving the health service.

“Our waiting lists are shocking and people here are waiting unacceptably long times for appointments and treatment. The last thing we need is another political crisis, more disruption and uncertainty.”

Royal College of Nursing director Rita Devlin added that nursing staff will be “appalled” at Thursday night’s developments.

She said Mr Givan’s resignation could prevent decisions being taken that would protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland.

“There is an urgent need, for example, to promote the recruitment and retention of nursing staff, to develop safe staffing legislation, and to rebuild health and social care services, amongst many other priorities,” stated Ms Devlin. “We also need the three-year budget for 2022-2025 to be approved in order to provide the basis for these priorities to be delivered.”

Meanwhile, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said the DUP’s decision was “extremely disappointing” for the business community.

He felt the only way to address the issues of the protocol was through a negotiated deal between the UK and the EU. “We need a long-term sustainable deal which ensures stability, certainty and affordability for the broader business community in Northern Ireland,” he added.

“What now happens to the decisions on the relaxation of the Covid restrictions, the budget and many other important policy issues facing our economy?”

However, the Orange Order welcomed Mr Givan’s resignation and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ decision to order a stop to all protocol checks at ports on Wednesday.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland (GOLI) said in a statement that it was an “inevitable consequence” of the failure to remove the protocol.

“It is hoped that through these actions, the UK Government and EU representatives will finally recognise, and move to resolve, the very serious concerns held by unionists,” added the GOLI.

Elsewhere, director of the school leaders’ union NAHT (NI), Dr Graham Gault, said children cannot afford another period of non-governance after Stormont’s collapse in 2017 when Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister over the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

He felt that collapsing government would be the “greatest act of abject recklessness imaginable”. “NAHT, on behalf of our school leaders and the children they represent, appeal to government to consider carefully the impact of your decisions on our children and young people and prioritise their needs ahead of your own political agendas,” he added.

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) in Northern Ireland also warned that Mr Givan’s resignation could disrupt progress on housing. “The plans laid out in the draft housing supply strategy to build over 100,000 homes over the next 15 years is likely to be made more difficult to fulfil due to the actions of today,” said CIH director Justin Cartwright. “The number of new social homes fell during the last executive collapse due to budget delays, impacting people in housing need.

“It is our hope that today’s decision will be short lived. Otherwise, it is crucial that an executive be swiftly formed in the time immediately after the election to ensure that no more barriers are put in place that will halt the progress of housing reforms in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Chamber president Paul Murnaghan and chief executive Ann McGregor stated the DUP’s decision will “effectively paralyse” the Executive and places the three-year draft budget in jeopardy.