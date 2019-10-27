Poll: 65% of voters in Northern Ireland believe Brexit makes Irish unity more likely within ten years

Increase in NI voters backing remain

The UK's departure from the EU has brought forward a discussion on Irish unity.

Nearly two thirds of voters in Northern Ireland believe Brexit will make a united Ireland more likely within the next ten years, according to a new poll.

The findings of LucidTalk's Northern Ireland-wide 'Tracker' poll for October were reported in the Sunday Times.

It also found a significant increase in the number of Northern Ireland voters who would back remain if given the chance in a second EU Referendum.

It found that around 72%, excluding don't knows, would vote to remain over accepting Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement.

If a second referendum took place only 28% said they would back Mr Johnson's deal.

The remain vote in Northern Ireland was 55.8% in the EU Referendum in June 2016.

Voters did say they would back Mr Johnson's Brexit deal over a no-deal Brexit.

Around 62% of those asked by LucidTalk said they would prefer to leave with the PM's deal, while 38% said their preferred option would be to crash out without a deal.

Only 9% of people asked felt Brexit would make a united Ireland less likely within the next ten years, with 19% feeling it would have no impact.

Around 39% of unionists said they believed Brexit could make Irish unity more likely, while 33% felt it would make no difference and 15% said it was less likely.

Given the option of remaining in the EU or supporting Mr Johnson's deal, 43% of unionists said they would prefer to Remain, while 37% would back the PM.

Of these unionists, 29% of DUP supporters said they would prefer to remain over accepting the PM's deal.

Around 63% of voters felt that the DUP had not used the correct tactics in their Brexit negotiations with the British government, while 28% of DUP voters agreed.

Asked how they would vote if given the choice between remaining in the EU and no-deal, 63% of voters said they would back remain, while 34% would prefer a no-deal. 3% of voters said they didn't know or wouldn't vote.

DUP voters would overwhelmingly vote for no-deal compared to remain, with 75% in favour of crashing out and 22% voting to remain.

Earlier this week Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill said that she believed Brexit would lead to a poll on Irish unity taking place sooner than anticipated.

“Everything is moving in that direction. I believe it was moving there even before Brexit, but clearly Brexit has become a catalyst for it," she said.

LucidTalk based the results on survey responses from 2,386 people balanced by gender, age group, area of residence, socioeconomic group and community background.

It was conducted from Monday to Wednesday of last week and has a 2.6% margin of error.