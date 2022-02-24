Poll: Unionists more concerned about NHS than Northern Ireland protocol
New poll highlights attitudes towards Irish Sea border and trust, or lack of, in London, Dublin and local parties
More than twice as many unionists rate the health service as a more important issue than the protocol, according to a new opinion poll.
In a Queens University Belfast research poll with fieldwork conducted by LucidTalk, 34% of unionist voters said the health service was the most important issue to them.
Read more
Northern Ireland’s constitutional future came next on 32%, with the protocol in third place on 13%.
However, DUP voters felt more strongly on the latter two issues — 51% listed the constitutional future and 21% the protocol as their most pressing priorities, with 18% citing the health service.
Among voters across the political divide, just one in three (32%) ranked the protocol among their top three most important issues, with 44% rating it as among the three issues of least concern.
Some 53% of people don’t believe the UK would be justified in triggering Article 16 now. Six in 10 disagreed with DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordering a halt to Irish Sea border checks and with Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister.
Some 1,516 people took part in the ESRC-funded poll, which was conducted from February 4-7.
The sample scientifically reflected the population here.
It is the fourth poll in the series of nine.
Northern Ireland is still opposed to Brexit, with 59% of people saying it wasn’t a good thing.
A slight majority see the protocol as the appropriate means for managing the impact of Brexit (51%), but 40% disagree.
Meanwhile, 50% believe the protocol is generally a good thing, with 41% saying it isn’t.
Nearly two-third of respondents (64%) see the protocol impacting negatively on political stability.
Maintaining the existing availability of medicines concerned three-quarters (75%) of voters.
Two-thirds (66%) were concerned about the lack of involvement of elected representatives, officials and civil society in governance of the protocol.
Clear majorities also expressed concern about customs paperwork (57%) being required for goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain, and prohibitions or restrictions on plant and animal products crossing the Irish Sea (56%).
On most issues, more voters are concerned than unconcerned.
Half of respondents (50%) are worried about the building of border control post infrastructure at ports; just over a third (36%) are not.
Some 64% of respondents believe that “a failure by London and Brussels to soon agree a solution to the outstanding issues regarding the protocol would undermine peace and stability in Northern Ireland”.
The Irish Sea border’s impact on British-Irish relations and UK-EU relations continues to be regarded negatively by around three-fifths of respondents — 60% and 61% respectively.
The British Government is hugely distrusted in terms of managing Northern Ireland’s interests in respect of the protocol.
Some 84% of people distrusted London, with 51% doing so strongly.
Just over half (52%) of people didn’t trust the Stormont Executive.
Voters were evenly split on trusting the EU — 45% did and 45% didn’t.
The Irish Government was slightly more distrusted than trusted — 46% to 42%.
Of local the parties, people had the least faith in the DUP on the issue — 72% distrusted the party with 21% trusting it.
The SDLP and Alliance were most trusted.
Some 45% of people trusted the Alliance party with 43% distrusting them.
Respondents were evenly split on the SDLP — 43% trusted it and the same number did not.
Some 55% distrusted Sinn Fein, while 34% trusted the republican party, while 40% distrusted the UUP, with 28% trusting it.
More than three-quarters of people (77%) indicated they had a good understanding of the protocol — but this was not borne out in the responses to a series of ‘true or false’ statements in the poll testing knowledge of six key elements of it.