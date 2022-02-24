Poll: Unionists more concerned about NHS than Northern Ireland protocol

New poll highlights attitudes towards Irish Sea border and trust, or lack of, in London, Dublin and local parties

Some 34% of unionist voters said the health service was the most important issue to them. Credit: Christopher Furlong

More than twice as many unionists rate the health service as a more important issue than the protocol, according to a new opinion poll.

In a Queens University Belfast research poll with fieldwork conducted by LucidTalk, 34% of unionist voters said the health service was the most important issue to them.

Northern Ireland’s constitutional future came next on 32%, with the protocol in third place on 13%.

However, DUP voters felt more strongly on the latter two issues — 51% listed the constitutional future and 21% the protocol as their most pressing priorities, with 18% citing the health service.

Among voters across the political divide, just one in three (32%) ranked the protocol among their top three most important issues, with 44% rating it as among the three issues of least concern.

Some 53% of people don’t believe the UK would be justified in triggering Article 16 now. Six in 10 disagreed with DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordering a halt to Irish Sea border checks and with Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister.

Some 1,516 people took part in the ESRC-funded poll, which was conducted from February 4-7.

The sample scientifically reflected the population here.

It is the fourth poll in the series of nine.

Northern Ireland is still opposed to Brexit, with 59% of people saying it wasn’t a good thing.

A slight majority see the protocol as the appropriate means for managing the impact of Brexit (51%), but 40% disagree.

Meanwhile, 50% believe the protocol is generally a good thing, with 41% saying it isn’t.

Nearly two-third of respondents (64%) see the protocol impacting negatively on political stability.

Maintaining the existing availability of medicines concerned three-quarters (75%) of voters.

Two-thirds (66%) were concerned about the lack of involvement of elected representatives, officials and civil society in governance of the protocol.

Clear majorities also expressed concern about customs paperwork (57%) being required for goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain, and prohibitions or restrictions on plant and animal products crossing the Irish Sea (56%).

On most issues, more voters are concerned than unconcerned.

Half of respondents (50%) are worried about the building of border control post infrastructure at ports; just over a third (36%) are not.

Some 64% of respondents believe that “a failure by London and Brussels to soon agree a solution to the outstanding issues regarding the protocol would undermine peace and stability in Northern Ireland”.

The Irish Sea border’s impact on British-Irish relations and UK-EU relations continues to be regarded negatively by around three-fifths of respondents — 60% and 61% respectively.

The British Government is hugely distrusted in terms of managing Northern Ireland’s interests in respect of the protocol.

Some 84% of people distrusted London, with 51% doing so strongly.

Just over half (52%) of people didn’t trust the Stormont Executive.

Voters were evenly split on trusting the EU — 45% did and 45% didn’t.

The Irish Government was slightly more distrusted than trusted — 46% to 42%.

Of local the parties, people had the least faith in the DUP on the issue — 72% distrusted the party with 21% trusting it.

The SDLP and Alliance were most trusted.

Some 45% of people trusted the Alliance party with 43% distrusting them.

Respondents were evenly split on the SDLP — 43% trusted it and the same number did not.

Some 55% distrusted Sinn Fein, while 34% trusted the republican party, while 40% distrusted the UUP, with 28% trusting it.

More than three-quarters of people (77%) indicated they had a good understanding of the protocol — but this was not borne out in the responses to a series of ‘true or false’ statements in the poll testing knowledge of six key elements of it.