Poots warned ending checks at ports ‘breaks global treaty’

Republic joins chorus of criticism over ‘stunt’ by DUP minister to halt protocol inspections

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has warned the decision to halt Irish Sea border checks would be a breach of international law.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance have rounded on Edwin Poots for ordering his officials to stop the agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports from midnight. Jim Allister’s TUV was the only party to welcome the move.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill branded the DUP Agriculture Minister’s action as “a stunt”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said people were tired of “grandstanding and instability” over the Brexit protocol and urged Mr Poots to “step up and do the job or step aside”.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said it was an “outrageous” order that raised “serious questions” about his “judgment and fitness for public office”.

Mr Poots on Wednesday night said he had taken legal advice which meant he could direct a halt to the checks in the absence of wider Executive approval for them.

It was not clear whether the senior civil servant in his department, Anthony Harbinson, will comply with his order.

When asked, the department would only state that “the minister has received senior counsel advice and has issued an instruction on that basis”.

Mr Coveney said: “If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea, coming into Northern Ireland, that is effectively a breach of international law.

“The protocol is part of an international agreement. It was agreed and ratified by the UK and the EU.

“To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty I think would be a very serious matter indeed.

“It’s essentially playing politics with legal obligations. And I certainly hope that it doesn’t happen, as has been threatened.”

While he did not directly name Mr Poots or the DUP, he said he suspected the move was “far more about politics than it is an effort to try and find compromise”.

The UK Government insisted the operation off Irish Sea border checks was a matter for Executive.

A spokesperson said: “We have been consistently clear that there are significant problems with the protocol which urgently need fixing, which is why we are in intensive talks with the EU to find solutions.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to speak to EU Commision vice-president Maroš Šefčovič again today.

Mr Poots said he had received legal advice on Wednesday which confirmed that implementing the checks required the Executive’s approval.

He said that meant he was able to direct an end to the checks, and he had formally instructed his department’s permanent secretary to halt them by midnight.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson claimed: “The Irish Sea Border is costing Northern Ireland £2.5m every day. It is a barrier between us and our most important market as well as the rest of the UK. It must go. It is driving down consumer choice and driving up the price.

“It’s now time our government stood up and backed the unionist people of Northern Ireland who have rejected the protocol.”

Mr Allister said: “It is welcome that the minister has finally come round to agree that the Poots posts and checks need to be aborted. This has long been a TUV call.

“The fundamental question, though, remains: why did it take a year to do this, a year which included excuses and justifications for the very checks Minister Poots now abandons?

“There is nothing like an election to focus minds.”

Ms O’Neill tweeted: “This stunt is an attempt by the DUP to unlawfully interfere with domestic and international law.”

Party colleague John O’Dowd said Mr Poots was “perfectly aware” of the Executive position over the protocol.

He said: “The protocol is the law. The DUP signed off at the Executive that they would adhere to the regulations within the protocol.

“I have a number of questions which require to be answered by Mr Poots. Where did he get this legal advice? Did he go to the Attorney General? Did he use government legal advisers?

“The facts remain the same. The Executive has a position that they will adhere to the protocol, to the European Withdrawal Agreement, and the principle remains for all Executive ministers — you have to adhere to the law.”

Alliance MLA John Blair said the DUP was “addicted to disruption” and Mr Poots was “behaving like a wrecking ball”.