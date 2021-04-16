'Positive momentum' in addressing Northern Ireland protocol issues: UK Government

The UK Government has said "positive momentum" has been established in talks aimed at addressing issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.

The EU Commission said solutions needed to be found between the two and had to be mutually agreed. It also said there was no space for solo runs.

Following talks in a specialised committee on the protocol between Cabinet Minister Lord Frost and EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, a UK Government statement said they had reviewed the situation "in a constructive atmosphere".

The talks had begun, it said, to "clarify the outstanding issues, and some positive momentum had been established".

The statement said difficult issues remained and they would continue the talks.

"Lord Frost repeated the UK’s commitment to working through the joint bodies provided for by the Withdrawal Agreement," the statement continued.

"He underlined that any solutions had to be consistent with the overriding commitment to respecting the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions and to ensuring minimum disruption of everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

"Finally, Lord Frost and Vice President Sefcovic agreed to further engagement with business groups, civil society and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland shortly."

Talks have taken place about Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements amid warnings from MEPs the breakdown in trust could derail the trade agreement struck between the UK and European Union.

Yesterday's meeting came just hours after two influential European Parliament committees backed the UK-EU trade deal but expressed concern about the breakdown in relations over Northern Ireland.

Under the terms of the protocol, designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland, Northern Ireland remained part of the single market for goods, meaning products arriving from Great Britain face EU import regulations.

The arrangement has sparked anger from unionists who say it has weakened NI's place in the UK and they have called for its scrapping. The protocol was also partly blamed for inciting last weeks rioting.

The UK enraged Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods covering areas of the economy to help retailers in Northern Ireland struggling with supplies, meaning post-Brexit checks are not yet fully applied. The EU has begun legal proceedings over the move. The Commision said this would continue "for as long as necessary".

In its response to the meeting the EU said it was stated "clearly that the implementation of the protocol is a joint endeavour, which leaves not room for unilateral action."

It said the meeting was held in a "constructive, solution-driven atmosphere."

It said the discussions were part of its efforts to "fully implement" the protocol "for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland, while upholding the integrity of the EU's Single Market".

Mr Sefcovic restated the EU's commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, that solutions can only be found between the two and mutual agreement was key.

The statement added: "Only joint solutions, agreed in the joint bodies established by the Withdrawal Agreement, can provide the stability and predictability that is needed in Northern Ireland.

"The vice-president insisted on mutually agreed paths towards full compliance with the protocol, which includes clear end-points, deadlines, milestones and the means to measure progress.

"He stressed that, in this context, the continuation of an open-book approach is instrumental.

"To facilitate this process, the vice-president reiterated his priority to engage, jointly with the UK, with businesses and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland. Another round of outreach will be organised by both teams within the next fortnight."

The protocol arrangements formed part of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Brexit divorce deal under which the UK left the bloc at the end of January 2020.

The UK and European Union subsequently signed the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) on Christmas Eve, setting out the trading arrangements which came into effect on January 1 this year.

But the TCA has not yet been formally ratified and group leaders in the European Parliament have refused to set a date for a final vote because of their concerns over Boris Johnson’s stance on the earlier agreement.

The TCA’s provisional application is only due to continue until the end of April and the UK side has repeatedly stressed it expects the EU to complete its processes by then.

That came a step closer on Thursday when MEPs on the European Parliament’s trade and foreign affairs committees gave their consent to the deal.