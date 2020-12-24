Post-Brexit trade deal possible but far from certain: Downing Street

Sources talk up chances of a breakthrough as hardline ERG group prepares to scrutinise any agreement in detail

Hopes were rising last night that a post-Brexit trade deal could be secured, with a Downing Street source saying it was "possible but far from certain".

With major differences remaining between the UK and EU, negotiators are continuing to talk in Brussels, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in close contact to try and resolve any difficulties.

Both sides are trying to secure a deal before the transition period ends on December 31.

As speculation mounted that a deal could be struck, the European Research Group of hardline pro-Brexit Tory MPs said that it would scrutinise any agreement in detail.

The body said it would reconvene its so-called "star chamber" to examine any deal. A statement issued by the group yesterday read: "Assuming a deal between UK and the EU is officially confirmed tonight, the European Research Group will tomorrow reconvene the panel of legal experts, chaired by Sir William Cash MP, to examine the details of the deal and legal text.

"The team of highly experienced lawyers, previously known as the 'star chamber', was first assembled in 2019 to examine the legal aspects of Theresa May's original Withdrawal Agreement.

"Given that the new agreement is also highly complex, the star chamber will scrutinise it in detail to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom after we exit the transition period at the end of this year."

Earlier yesterday, Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said he was "reasonably optimistic" that a late deal would be agreed before the current trading arrangements expire at the end of the month.

Mr Johnson previously said that the most likely outcome was a failure to reach a deal, with the UK then relying on World Trade Organisation terms, meaning tariffs and quotas on any trade with the EU.

Despite his upbeat assessment, Mr Jenrick told Sky News that "serious areas of disagreement" remain on fishing and the "level playing field", measures aimed at preventing unfair competition on standards and state subsidies.

"We are working through those issues (and) our negotiators will keep going. The Prime Minister has been very clear that he is going to negotiate until the very end, which is December 31, because that is the right thing. It is what the British public would expect," he added.

"At the moment, there isn't sufficient progress. It isn't a deal that the Prime Minister feels he can sign us up to because it doesn't yet respect us, in full, as a sovereign, independent nation."

France warned that the EU would not be pressed into agreeing a deal just because of the looming deadline.

French Europe minister Clement Beaune said a no-deal situation would be "catastrophic" for the UK and suggested the EU should hold out.

Micheal Martin raised the prospect of officials working on the text of a Brexit deal on Christmas Day if a breakthrough comes before then.

The Taoiseach said he and other EU leaders were on stand-by to endorse any agreement that might emerge from negotiations between Brussels and the Government.