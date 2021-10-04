Presbyterian Moderator uses annual address to challenge abortion law and Brexit tension

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has used his annual address to discuss tensions over Brexit, abortion law and the legacy of the Troubles.

Addressing the all-Ireland General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Belfast on Monday, the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce was speaking as the first Moderator to serve a second term since 1894.

Around 500 ministers and elders from over 500 congregations across Ireland are meeting for three days of discussion and debate.

In his address, Rev Bruce said he wanted to reflect on the future of Ireland and its people in terms of hope rather than despair.

“North, South, East and West on these islands present us with a web of opportunities to grow – economically, culturally and spiritually, if we have the vision for it,” he said.

“Ethical issues surrounding our pastoral responses to human identity, sexuality and gender will be debated by us this week, and rightly so.

“The question of legacy and the need for justice for victims of the troubles is by their own admission the most complex matter facing legislators in the current round.”

He said that while criminal prosecutions may not be possible in most cases because of available evidence, victims should not be left without hope.

“Perhaps some families might take comfort and even a degree of resolution in a separate process which offers, on the balance of probabilities, an outcome which while short of a criminal conviction, may nonetheless provide a degree of closure for them,” he said.

“As pastors and leaders of churches, this may be welcomed by many.”

On the strained relations caused by Brexit as well as marking centenaries, he said: “We understand the sensitivities surrounding these anniversaries, and had hoped that the gathering of heads of State, Heads of Government and local political leaders might have offered a significant public demonstration of a common commitment to peace, reconciliation and hope for the future.

“We remain resolute however, that these values will be to the fore in our engagement with governments.”

On abortion law, he said it was “a great disappointment” that the Northern Ireland Secretary had imposed “a deeply permissive abortion regime” in Northern Ireland.

“We remain committed to vocalizing our opposition to this, campaigning for changes to the law to protect the lives of unborn children who have no voice regarding their future.”

Other issues included “genuine concern” over a draft bill before the Oireachtas seeking to introduce legislation permitting assisted suicide in Ireland.

“As a result of many submissions made, including our own, the passage of the Bill has been halted, which is a victory of sorts. But we are aware that another Bill will come, and presumably also a parallel campaign will be launched in Northern Ireland to further challenge what we consider to be the specialness, the sanctity, the holiness of human life.”